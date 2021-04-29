Ram 1500 TRX Hooked Up to Testing Gear Spotted at Tesla's Fremont Facility

The only other vehicles in the lot along with the TRX are a smattering of Tesla's other sedans, so unless the California company is looking into making a safari version of its popular Model 3, it's likely only coincidence they were there at the same time.

The lack of a production Cybertruck alongside the pickup—even in heavy camouflage—might suggest the production vehicle is still a bit far from hitting the streets. Musk says the vehicles should start trickling off the line sometime this year, although at this point, statements of likely dates for that kind of stuff from Musk himself are kind of meaningless.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see the production version of the vehicle, but as far as when that's actually going to happen, it's likely nobody really knows.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com