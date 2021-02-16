Weird Flex: Shop Makes Off-Road Suspension for Tesla Model Y With Questionable Articulation

This kit isn't just a silly novelty, though. At the very least, it's well thought-out and honest about what it does. The company states in the product description that increasing the ride height via this kit and adding new tires will reduce your vehicle's electric range, but will add a little capability in the snow or on dirt. That's why it's called the "Dirt and Snow Coilover Suspension Kit." It also claims that even with this new setup, the car can be set back down to stock ride height, meaning you'll be able to return to normal without unbolting anything if you please.

And to be honest, who doesn't like the look of a pedestrian-looking car with a bit of a lift and some big tires? It's fun, it's unconventional, and a Tesla is the last car you would expect to receive a kit like this, even after the Prius. Sure, the price is a bit steep at $2,495, but you'll likely be the only guy on your block with a lifted Tesla if you decide to install this kit. You won't exactly be driving a Cybertruck—to be fair, nobody who ordered one is—but there's something to be said for being different!

