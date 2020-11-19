This Company Makes Toyota Prius Lift Kits and People Are Actually Buying Them

The company says all of the kits are CAD-drawn, laser-cut, hand-welded, and made in the USA. They also say all the hardware is class 10.9, claiming that it meets or exceeds any and all factory specifications. That's a far cry from the parts availability for lifting Prii before. People used to order parts from Russia to do it, so now that they're available here, it's very nice.

All of the kits cost $300, which sounds like a lot for laser-cut, welded steel. However, they look to be high-quality parts, and they come painted with the correct hardware.

So if you have the urge to leave civilization as many of us have had lately, but only own a Prius, fear not. Order a new set of steel wheels and chunky tires, bolt up this kit, and get a camper attachment. You'll be able to overland for years with the kind of fuel economy that these things get. Just hope you pack enough dehydrated green bean casserole!

