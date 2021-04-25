A Texas Shop Built a Hunting-Spec Toyota Prius and It's Actually Quite Clever

The predator sneaks up stealthily, stalking its prey. It is invisible and silent, and it's downwind in order to keep its quarry from smelling it. There it is, poised to pounce: a sleek and fierce... Prius? Dallas-based Starwood Customs, which says its goal is to "surprise the hell out of every customer" came up with a build they call the Predator Prius that is eliciting responses of both curious enthusiasm and perplexed aversion. It’s a matte camouflage green Toyota Prius with the hatch ripped out and replaced with a hunting platform complete with gun mounts and a number of other goodies for those who like to harvest their own dinner. If a 2011 Ford Fiesta can become a hunting vehicle, then the Prius is just as apt.

I live in Texas, and my husband’s family has been hunting for generations, but they generally take the old first-gen Nissan Titan out on the ranch and then walk from there. I don’t see them wanting to hunt in a Prius and frankly, the rutted terrain in the western part of the state would be difficult to tackle. However, for other parts of Texas and any other part of the country with relatively flat surfaces it would work perfectly somebody out there is all in and commissioned this clever build. One commenter called it the "mullet of the vehicle world" and another complained about the custom shop "California-ing his Texas" but ultimately, somebody out there is all in and commissioned this clever creation. The Prius does have a few key advantages: it’s super quiet, compact, and inexpensive. A brand-new Prius is around $25,000 at the base level, which helps when you’re adding thousands more for a custom build.