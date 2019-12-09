No, Elon Musk Didn’t Run a Red Light in the Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk turned Malibu, California into his own personal playground on Saturday night when he took the company's newest creation out for a night on the town. Chatter first started on Reddit when a photo of the Cybertruck at the popular Japanese restaurant Nobu was first uploaded, but shortly thereafter things went viral when a video of the billionaire hitting a traffic pylon began to make its way around the internet. One other thing caught the watchful eye of the Twitterverse, however, and it was quickly blown out of proportion: a red traffic light. Video shows that while leaving Nobu, Musk happened to clip a child-sized bollard with the behemoth stainless steel truck. As he continued to drive through the intersection ahead of him, it appeared that Musk also ran a red light, an action which some media outlets immediately began to report as Musk committing a traffic violation.

In reality, that wasn't the case. Musk's left turn out of Nobu and onto Pacific Coast Highway was executed before the intersection, meaning that the Cybertruck and its tailing Tesla companion were making a legal traffic maneuver over the double-yellow line. The red light that can be seen in the video is actually a left turn indicator for the traffic on Pacific Coast Highway, meaning that although Cybertruck did drive in front of opposing traffic while other vehicles had the right-of-way, he was technically completing a legal maneuver in doing so.

via Google Maps