Long-Awaited Tesla 'Cybertruck' Slated for Nov. 21 Reveal Near SpaceX Rocket Factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the automaker will reveal its all-electric pickup on Nov. 21 at an event near the SpaceX rocket factory in California.

Musk has stuck to the sentiment that the truck will be unlike anything the public has seen on the road before. Previously, he compared the vehicle's cutting-edge aesthetics to the 1980s classic movie Blade Runner, and has since been teasing the pickup alongside references to the film—he even used the "Cyberpunk" name in his nonchalant tweet. “Well I can’t talk about the details, but it’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great,” said Musk in an interview on Recode's Decode Podcast, later continuing: “It’s something I’ve been wanting to make for a long time. If there’s only a small number of people that like that truck, I guess we’ll make a more conventional truck in the future. But it’s the thing that I am personally most fired up about.” The initial teaser photo of the truck was snuck into a presentation at March's Model Y unveiling where the end titles from Blade Runner played afterward. Most recently, Musk tweeted a video of the film's opening title scene to clue in on another similarity: the reveal of the Cybertruck will take place in November 2019, the same month and year which the movie was set in.