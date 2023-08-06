Dodge Made 20 Invite-Only Challenger Demon 170 Jailbreaks

I'm not sure Dodge knows how to stop releasing special versions of special models. It just never ends. Dodge made a big deal out of the release of the new Challenger Demon 170, which is the end of the line for piston-powered Challengers. The Demon 170 itself is a special car, with its Hellephant-based engine pumping out 1,025 horsepower and a quarter-mile time so fast it's banned from NHRA drag strips. However, for a few lucky owners, there's now an even more special model—the Challenger Demon 170 Jailbreak and Dodge only invited 20-25 people to buy it.

The news of this invite-only Demon 170 Jailbreak came from a Hellcat owner's forum, where someone heard of invites being sent out to select customers. As it turns out, the Jailbreak 170 is essentially an exclusive paint option for those special invitees.

"The Jailbreak 170 is a celebration of the ultimate 'Last Call' Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 shared with our most loyal muscle car customers. Select individuals were offered this exclusive paint option based on their new Dodge Charger and Challenger purchase history and Dodge brand affiliation," a Stellantis representative told The Drive in an email.

Dodge

"This one-of-one paint option will add an extra layer of customization and collectability to the record-breaking Challenger SRT Demon 170, and was made available on a limited basis to those who have meant so much to the latest era of Dodge muscle. The option is no longer being offered."

Rumors claim that the lucky 20-25 customers were sent a list of 40 exclusive colors—20 heritage colors and 20 new colors picked by the SRT team. Those colors were then handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis and exclusive to each customer, with each car getting a "1-of-1" plaque. Apparently, 10 of those customers are normie owners and about 10-15 are special owners, such as celebrities, athletes, and former racing drivers. Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, and Ron Silva are some of the rumored customers.

Aside from the unique colors, there don't seem to be any mechanical or visual changes made to the Demon Jailbreak 170. That's OK, though, as it still has a 6.2-liter, heavily supercharged V8 that pumps out 1,025 horsepower on E85 and can hit 0-60 mph in a claimed 1.66 seconds.

It's going to be fun finding out who received Jailbreak allocations and if Dodge does anything to combat those special customers from flipping their cars.