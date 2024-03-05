What Do You Think of the New Dodge Charger?

The all-new 2024 Dodge Charger has been unveiled and we've all had a bit of time to digest. We've got all the juicy deets—all the ones that Dodge has made available, at least—elsewhere on this website but here are the CliffsNotes: The all-electric Charger Daytona leads the, er, charge as a 670-horsepower Scat Pack or a 496-hp R/T. The former hits 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and does the quarter-mile in 11.5. A gas version called the Sixpack uses a 3.0-liter straight-six and makes 550 or 420 hp depending on the model. The car will be available with either two or four doors.

And here's what it looks like:

Dodge

Now it's time to discuss. What do you all think of it? Does it look good? Is it powerful enough? Is it still a real muscle car without a V8? Are the names silly enough?

How about that electric Daytona? Is the 134-mph top speed too low? Are you gonna drive around with the (and I'm not making this up) Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust noise turned on? Is 5,835 pounds too heavy? Do you love this shit? Are you reading this right now? Do you ever get nervous? Are you single?

Sound off in the comments below. We know you all have Thoughts.