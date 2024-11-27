Dodge Charger EV Leases Are Cheaper Than the Old V8 Challenger’s

If you’re interested in the electrified 2024 Charger Daytona but put off by the sky-high cost of battery-powered performance cars, Dodge is offering some financial relief. Per CarsDirect, Dodge’s new R/T muscle machine (which replaces both its eponymous predecessor and the two-door Challenger) is coming out of the gate with proverbial cash on the hood. Those looking to lease will be greeted by a $7,500 cash incentive on top of the $7,500 federal EV credit. Combined with a higher residual value and lower money factor than the R/T, the Scat Pack may be a better deal than its nominally cheaper sibling—and cheaper to lease for 24 months than the gasoline-powered 2023 Dodge Challenger.

The Charger Daytona R/T kicks off at $549 per month with $4,999 due at signing according to a national dealer incentive bulletin. That effectively makes it $688 per month before taxes and fees. I won’t pretend that’s objectively cheap—we’ve seen performance EV lease deals far lower than that—but it’s certainly competitive within its context. For example, the outgoing Challenger R/T with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is $713 a month with $4,323 down. Dodge hasn’t said what the 24-month Daytona Scat Pack lease option might look like, but again, given the model’s projected residual value and money factor, you could get the 670 hp version for less than the old Challenger.

Stellantis incentives are nothing new, but its 2024 sales initiatives remind us of the approach that kept some automakers’ sales volumes healthy back before the pandemic. And now, with sales volumes of its most profitable models plummeting and first-in-a-decade product churn leaving some lineups virtually devoid of cars, it’s no wonder that Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealers (let’s not even get into the Italian brands) are clamoring for OEM assistance in moving metal.

That’s right; Dodge isn’t the only brand in the Stellantis portfolio ratcheting up sales incentives. Things have been equally unsteady at Jeep, so it should come as no surprise that the electric Wagoneer S will also benefit from a little cash injection. And remember, SUVs have a lot more price headroom than sedans and coupes when it comes to qualifying for the federal EV tax incentives, so the Wagoneer will be able to double-dip just as readily as the Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

Of course, all of this pricing will be subject to the usual caveats, and since both the Wagoneer and Charger Daytona are new for 2025, it wouldn’t surprise us if a few dealers (especially Dodge) try to get cute with markups. But with this much cash flying around, it’s a buyer’s market. Be patient and shop around; there’s a good chance you’ll be able to slip into a new electrified Dodge Charger for a lot less than sticker price before 2025 is out.

