Dodge Confirms Electric Charger Daytona R/T Is Dead as Unsold Cars Pile Up

Well, that didn’t last long. Dodge has confirmed that the electric Charger‘s base Daytona R/T trim level will not return for the 2026 model year, leaving only the pricier Scat Pack version. The news comes shortly after the brand announced massive incentives on 2024 and 2025 models in a bid to clear excess inventory, and a few weeks after the White House’s tariffs made the Canadian-built coupe more expensive.

“Production of the Charger Daytona R/T is postponed for the 2026 model year as we continue to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies,” a company representative told Carscoops. The spokesperson confirmed that the Scat Pack will stick around on its own until the four-door model joins the lineup, and that the twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six-powered Sixpack variants will land during the second half of this year. Granted, the term “postponed” doesn’t mean “canceled,” but there’s no word on whether the R/T will sooner or later return to the portfolio.

Stellantis

Dodge dealers across the nation are sitting on an inventory of approximately 3,500 Charger Daytona R/Ts, according to enthusiast website Mopar Insiders. Dealers have been extremely generous in their attempts to move the cars off their lots. Taverna Dodge in Plantation, Florida, is listing a new 2025 Charger R/T with five miles on the odometer for merely $34,184—that’s nearly half MSRP—and its inventory includes several other new, delivery-mileage models priced in the vicinity of $35,000. Cameron Country Dodge is trying to offload a leftover 2024 with 13 miles for $38,292.

Getting rid of the base trim will inevitably make the Charger more expensive, and that’s bad news when you factor in the fairly low demand for what’s been hyped as the first electric muscle car. Pricing for the pared-down 2026 range hasn’t been announced yet, but the 2025 R/T carried a base price of $61,595 including a rather hefty $1,995 destination charge. The 2025 Scat Pack costs $75,980. It’s not too far-fetched to assume that the Sixpack will carry a lower MSRP, though the White House’s tariffs won’t tilt the scale in its favor.

Where the long-rumored V8-powered Charger that Dodge has often alluded to stands in this mess, remains to be seen.

