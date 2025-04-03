Dodge Charger Production Pause Announced on Day One of New Tariffs, Layoffs Begin

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Stellantis is pausing production of four models, including its most affordable entry, in response to the “Liberation Day” tariffs put into effect by the federal government this week. The Detroit News reports that the Dodge Charger, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Wagoneer S lines will all be halted for a minimum of two weeks, and the follow-on effects will immediately impact “several” U.S.-based assembly lines to the tune of 900 layoffs, an email obtained by the publication said.

Effective immediately, production has been halted at both the company’s Windsor Assembly in Ontario, Canada, and its Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico. Windsor builds both the Pacifica and the Charger; Toluca is home to the Compass and Wagoneer S. Windsor will be paused for two weeks, while Toluca will be idled for a month.

The Compass is one of only two vehicles Stellantis sells in the U.S. with a starting price below $30,000. The other, the Dodge Hornet, is based on the same platform and also assembled overseas. It shares a production line with the Alfa Romeo Tonale in Turin, Italy.

Windsor was also previously slated to produce the next-generation Compass, which is also on hold indefinitely while Stellantis re-assesses its post-Tavares electrification strategy.

In an email reportedly sent to Thursday morning, Stellantis US COO Antonio Filosa told employees that there would be impacts at “several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations,” and in this case, those impacts include layoffs. So far, they’ll be hitting Indiana Transmission Plant, Kokomo Casting Plant, and Kokomo Transmission Plant, along with the Warren and Sterling Heights stamping facilities.

President Trump says the 25% tariffs are part of a strategy that will lead to “tremendous growth in the auto industry.” Analysts predict that tariffs will increase prices anywhere from $3,000 to more than $10,000 per vehicle.

