Dealer-Built Shelby Dodge Viper Becomes One of the Most Expensive Ever Sold

Finally, a near record-breaking auction that is actually deserved. The one-of-19 Shelby-themed Dodge Viper crossed the auction block to the tune of nearly $200,000, making it one of the most expensive Vipers ever.

Carroll Shelby is synonymous with performance. So, when a vehicle carries his name, it’s either good or blasphemous. Thankfully, it’s the former with regard to the “Carroll Shelby Limited Edition” Viper, a collaborative work of art between Shelby and Fitzgerald Motorsports. And of the 19 built, only two wore a white-striped blue suit. One of those rare blue beauties was sold via Hagerty Marketplace for $197,950, including the buyer’s premium.

That figure deserves a “whew,” but it’s no record in terms of Dodge Viper sales. Though it’s very, very close. According to Hagerty, the distinction of priciest Viper goes to a 1998 Viper GTS GT2 Championship Edition. Sold through Bring a Trailer, its final sale price was $198,000 when including the $5,000 buyer’s fee.

Not as scarce as the Shelby, the GT2 Championship Edition is still a limited-run in its own right. The BaT example was number 90 of 100 produced and had just 1,900 miles on the odometer.

Based on the Hagerty Valuation Tool, a standard 1996 GTS in “concours” condition is worth $127,000. Given the exclusivity of both vehicles, however, scratching $200K is not a stretch. If anything, the auctions prove that the Viper—at least those that have been taken care of—can command a bidding war and garner solid six figures.

