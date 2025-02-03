Ooh, another Woodsman 4×4 RV is up for grabs, and unlike previous offerings, this one isn’t a project car. Equal parts rare and unique, the vintage motorhome listed on Facebook Marketplace is a clean time capsule that’s ready for off-road tripping.

The 1975 Champion Woodsman was built of aluminum and stainless steel with hopes of being a comfy motorhome and a daily driver. Yes, it’s a true 4×4 because of its three-quarter-ton Dodge truck chassis, and it’s powered by a Mopar 318-cubic-inch V8. But that’s kinda all we really know. The history of the 4×4 RV is as lean as the number of vehicles built (between eight and 500-ish).

Of course, thanks to the friendly neighborhood historians at The Autopian, we learn that the Woodsman was created by Michigan-based Champion Homes. One of the largest homebuilders in North America, Champion was established in 1953 and specializes in manufactured, modular, and mobile homes. Not RVs, as it would seem.

However, according to the The Autopian’s deep dive, the company decided to expand its product portfolio in the early 1970s (like others) by using “its experience in building mobile homes to construct travel trailers and motorhomes.”

By the time the ‘80s rolled around, buses had joined the RVs in the lineup. That was all over by the mid-‘90s, however, but not before innovative RVs that carry a distinctive appeal even today were born. The Woodsman, for example, would’ve probably been referred to as an overlanding RV. But “overlanding” wasn’t in the marketing vernacular like it is today because Millennials, social media, and a pandemic didn’t co-exist yet to make the off-the-grid lifestyle go viral. Ironic.

John Coffman via Facebook Marketplace

Anyway, yes, the Woodsman resembles a tank, especially when unpainted, but there’s also a strange softness to it. And while the Marketplace model looks lived in, that’s part of its charm. I mean, it’s not like a slob was using it. For its age, the interior looks to be in better shape than many 50-year-olds I know and its joints probably don’t creak as much, either. Does the V8 purr? Well, not exactly, but from the posted video, the low-maintenance gas engine doesn’t sputter or choke.

The seller doesn’t include many details of the white-on-tan vehicle, such as its maintenance history, but the Woodsman is said to have had two owners, just 67,000 miles on the odometer, and a full sunbrella cover. The pictures tell plenty, though.



If you’re near Pell City, Alabama, you can probably inspect it in person as well. The seller is currently asking for $25,000 but is open to offers or a trade. I wonder if a gently-used Mazdaspeed3 would be considered. I’m never in one place longer than a few months as it is.