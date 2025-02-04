First Widebody Kit for 2025 Dodge Charger Brings Back the Yellow Splitter

The aftermarket is turning its attention to the Dodge Charger Daytona. The first widebody kit for the coupe comes from a brand named Waido, which sounds like it might be a subtle pun, and it seemingly draws inspiration from the last-generation model’s splitter guards.

Waido’s renderings show the widebody kit on a Charger Daytona finished in Destroyer Gray. The bundle includes black-finished wheel arch extensions that increase the track, but it’s the front splitter that really gets our attention. It’s finished in a not-so-low-key shade of yellow, and it looks like a nod to the splitter guards that Dodge fitted to some variants of the Challenger and the last-generation Charger during shipping.

Some owners kept (or even reinstalled) the plastic protectors, and they became a controversial but popular modification a couple of years ago. Mark Trostle, who ran Dodge’s design department in the late 2010s, almost begged owners to remove the guards. “This is the final word: When we did the sketch for the Charger and Challenger, it never had yellow strips on it,” he said during an interview in 2019. Ralph Gilles, the head of design for Stellantis, trolled owners and some of his fellow execs when he included the yellow guards on an early sketch of the current Charger.

Beyond the splitter, the widebody kit works relatively well if you’re into that sort of modification. We’re almost getting ’80s rally car vibes from the huge tires tucked under the flares. Note the deep-dish wheels—they’re a smaller diameter in the back compared to the front, in classic drag style. The kit also includes side skirts, a Daytona-branded rear wing (also finished in transit-safe yellow, naturally), and a redesigned lower rear bumper. There’s no word on how all of these add-ons affect the drag coefficient and, in turn, driving range.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced; Waido simply notes that the kit is “coming soon.” For context, the company charges $2,090 for a widebody kit that fits the Challenger and anywhere between $1,390 and $2,990 for a kit designed for the Durango.

If you’re more interested in unlimited headroom than wider wheel arches, the aftermarket has you covered as well. Drop Top Customs, a Dodge-affiliated shop based in Florida, offered a convertible version of the Challenger and plans to do the same for the Charger. The early renderings published by the company were rough around the edges, but with a little bit of fine-tuning, the convertible could be really cool. As for Mopar itself, we’ll need to be patient to find out what it has in store for the latest addition to the Dodge range.

