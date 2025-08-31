Someone’s Selling the Rear-Engine CR-X Honda Should’ve Made on Bring a Trailer

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You see a little bit of everything on Bring a Trailer, but the sort of vehicle for sale I personally love to see inspires my imagination. For example, Honda never built its own take on the Renault Clio V6, though if it had—and if it arrived at the idea years before Renault did—it might’ve looked like this Honda CR-X with the engine from a ’94 Prelude on the rear axle. Because if you were going to move the engine in any car, the CR-X is probably the most obvious choice.

For the record, I’m writing this on Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend. At this time, the bidding for this masterpiece sits at $8,800 and is due to end tomorrow. This CR-X was apparently transformed 20 years ago, according to the listing, and given a five-speed transaxle manual with a limited-slip diff—probably a good idea for a car that suddenly has a lot of weight behind the driver. There’s also now a firewall between the passenger and engine compartments, which is another smart move.

This CR-X incorporates the front suspension of an EG Civic for the rear axle, as well as its subframe and disc brakes. It also has double wishbones all around.

Bring a Trailer

Now, if you’re wondering what you’ll find under this CR-X’s hood since its engine skipped town, it’s won’t be a frunk. There’s an eight-gallon fuel cell along with an aluminum floor and radiator ahead of the driver. Meanwhile, the donor Prelude motor is a 2.2-liter H22A unit, which would’ve been good for about 200 horsepower new. This particular example benefits from a custom exhaust system and air intake, DC Sports header, and Skunk2 intake manifold.

As for the exterior, surveying it, you’d probably be none the wiser about what was hiding within. OK, those 16-inch wheels look positively gigantic on an old CR-X, and it would have been cool if the rear hatch kept its glass above the taillights. Otherwise, this is pretty much a normal-looking two-door hatch with a big secret.

This CR-X is currently located near Buffalo, New York. The donor engine and gearbox have about 35,000 miles on them, while the rest of the car has logged about 100,000. Snag it yourself if you want to live out the fantasy of the forbidden, everyman’s NSX, or more accessible Toyota MR2 rival that Honda never built.

Turns out this CR-X hails from the loving home of a Lotus fan. It is a pretty Lotus-style build in concept.













Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com