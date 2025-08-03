2025 Polaris Xpedition ADV5 Northstar Review: Weekends Call for Do-It-All Utility

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Variety is the spice of life, they say. After all, who likes to do the same darn thing all the time? This concept applies to many areas of life, but especially the purchase of a recreational vehicle. Whether it’s a weekend car, motorcycle, boat, or, in this case, a side-by-side, buying the right model that fits a wide range of needs and wants guarantees that you’ll have the most fun, get the most benefit, and have a positive ownership experience.

In the past, I’ve experienced some SxSs that focus on speed and performance, some that specialize in utility, and others that zero in on affordability. But much like I learned during a full-lineup test of snowmobiles earlier this year, choosing “the right. one” can be difficult, and even when you do, you might find yourself regretting that decision six months later.

That’s precisely why I enjoyed my time with the 2025 Polaris Xpedition ADV5 Northstar, the Swiss Army Knife of side-by-sides.

Jerry Perez

The Basics

The Polaris Xpedition is all about getting out there and leaving the annoyances of the real world (and its people) in the rearview mirror. Designed with overlanding in mind, but also capable of working hard and playing hard, the Xpedition boasts the longest range of any machine in the lineup, plus loads of creature comforts that won’t make you miss your SUV or truck back at home. Because let’s face it, that G-Wagen, Range Rover, or Hummer EV you drive every day is for going to work and cosplaying as an off-roader.

A 12.5-gallon tank gives the Xpedition a range of over 200 miles, which theoretically should get you there and back without worrying about fuel regardless of which trail you’re exploring. A 1,000cc liquid-cooled engine produces 114 horsepower, which is enough to propel you up to 70 mph with ease. It also boasts a 1,030-pound payload capacity and enough juice for towing up to 2,000 pounds (based on hitch rating). A switch lets you choose between rear- and four-wheel drive, and there are high and low forward and reverse gears.

Ground clearance is a healthy 14 inches, which, I’m aware doesn’t sound all that impressive when you think of it in terms of a Subway sandwich. But lemme tell ya, that’s enough to clear most things you come across on the trail, even if it doesn’t look like you will. (Of course, always exercise caution.) The long-travel suspension is provided by Fox, with 2.0 Podium shocks QS3 with position-sensitive spiral technology at the front, and 2.5 Podium QS3s at the back. Also, the rear technically offers 15 inches of ground clearance, so if you have to tackle bigger obstacles, just do so in reverse. Just kidding, don’t do that. Lastly, 14-inch wheels wrapped in 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler XP help you get just about anywhere.

Polaris

Not to downplay the Xpedition’s capabilities, but the specs are nothing grandiose. What truly sets it apart from the rest is inside the cabin. There’s seating for five passengers, and in my tester, a fully enclosed canopy that also covered the cargo bed behind the rear seats. Furthermore, there’s a fully functioning climate control system, so whether it’s hot or cold outside, you can do as you please inside. And it’s not a weak system, either. During my test, I used both heating and cooling functions, and they warmed up or cooled down the cabin just fine. If you want fresh air, simply push a button and roll down the power windows on all four doors. Want even more airflow? Fold the windshield out and be more exposed to the elements, though I don’t suggest you do on a muddy trail.

The driver and passenger seats are forward-and-rear adjustable, and the seatbacks can recline. The steering wheel is telescopic and height-adjustable. The rears are not adjustable but the bottoms fold up to provide a flat cargo floor if needed. Also, if you don’t buckle up, the Xpedition will limit you to about 15 mph. Like previous Polaris models we’ve reviewed, there’s a full RideConnect infotainment system with music, GPS, rearview camera, and other trail capabilities.

Driving the 2025 Polaris XPedition ADV5 Northstar

My original plan for Xpedition was to put it through its paces over the winter snow to highlight its enclosed cabin, climate control system, and, if necessary, the standard 4,500-pound winch. After all, the benefit of a rig like this is to be able to embark on a trail solo and feel like you have the fuel and tools necessary to explore for several days if desired. However, due to shipping delays and funky weather that saw record-low snowfall in Indiana, I had to pivot.

Jerry Perez

The first of several off-road outings was still completed in cold weather, but no snow, just tons of sticky mud. I ventured into some of the deepest ruts and stickiest mud I’ve ever tackled, feeling confident that with a winch and abundance of winching points, I would be okay if I got stuck. Also, I had company with me. Right off the bat, it was so nice to be warm while driving off-road, even though it was in the 30s outside. I started out wearing gloves regardless, but after 30 minutes of wheeling, the small cabin was plenty hot, so they eventually came off.

The trails I was exploring get pretty abused in the summer by Jeeps and other vehicles with massive tires, so by the time fall and winter arrive, these ruts get flooded and become wide enough for a monster truck tire. Okay, not quite, but they’re pretty wide. The Xpedition didn’t skip a beat, fully burying its tires in mud and sometimes taking on water to the top of the fender well. And while the cabin is well sealed for comfort, you’re definitely going to take in water through the door cracks if you explore its wading limits.

Jerry Perez

After a full day of wheeling in the cold and enough mud to leave the Xpedition unrecognizable, it was obvious that whether you’re doing that kind of stuff for fun or work (like a rancher or utility company technician), being able to do so in complete comfort was a game-changer. It’d be nearly impossible to get a full-sized vehicle into some of the trails I explored, so it’s valid to say that some folks actually need these to get things done, and not just to play around.

Early spring brought additional opportunities to get the rig covered in mud, making me extra thankful for its windshield wiper and sprayer. Slightly warmer weather allowed for some dune driving and rock-crawling. Now, at 12.7 feet long, my tester wasn’t the ideal dune racer or rock crawler, but I still wanted to see what it could do. It was able to do most, if not everything, I’ve done with other RZRs, but it obviously lacked a bit of oomph in terms of power. The slightly top-heavy cabin could be felt when things got topsy-turvy or when trying to sweep around sand dunes at speed. While this thing still got up to 60 mph or faster with relative ease, it didn’t have the pep of other models built for performance.

Jerry Perez

Rock-crawling was especially fun, because you never really expect this Park Ranger patrol lookalike thing to do some serious climbing, but its transmission and four-wheel-drive system truly maximize whatever tiny bit of traction there is. Plus, power steering is such a nice thing to have during those low-speed scenarios. And yeah, it doesn’t hurt having approach and departure angles so aggressive that you can essentially tackle a wall head-on.

Several other mixed-use outings took place, but by far, some of my favorite memories from my time with the Xpedition involved loading up the dogs, kids, throwing a cooler in the back, and heading out to the park. Once the weather warmed up, the AC came in handy, too, and it was the ideal ride for the lake or neighborhood swimming pool.

One thing that always bugged me, however, especially above 45 mph, was how loud the engine noise was inside the cabin. If you’re doing 45 or 50-plus mph steady for a long period of time, wear ear protection.

Verdict

The 2025 Polaris Xpedition ADV5 Northstar is a full-on rig that mimics a road-going SUV or truck. It’s got enough technology and creature comforts to allow prolonged stays out on the trail, but a smaller and nimbler footprint to reach places that are virtually inaccessible by a passenger vehicle, no matter how modified or capable. Some folks will argue that a purpose-built Jeep is just as apt to crawl around, but that’s just not the case. Plus, who really wants to bash the crap out of their Defender, Rubicon, or Raptor?

The price to pay for this level of capability, freedom, and versatility is steep. My tester came in right around $45,000, but you can load one up to $60,000 if your heart desires. That’s a lot of coin, and a sane person would wonder if it’s even sensible to spend so much on a toy. At the end of the day, the answer is no, but the same rule applies to any fun vehicle, whether it’s a Lotus, a Ducati, or a MasterCraft. And it goes without saying that some ranchers or businesses rely on these for daily operations. Different strokes for different folks.

Polaris

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com