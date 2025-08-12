The Three-Wheeled Domino’s Pizza Delivery Car That Time Forgot Is For Sale

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Once upon a time, we thought cars of the future were going to look just like this Tritan A2 three-wheeler: pointy and spaceship-like, straight out of comic books and The Jetsons. The future has sadly proven to be far less whimsical than that, but you can still live out that fantasy by scooping up one of the 10 Tritan Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicles that just wound up for sale on Bring a Trailer.

This is actually the second time in the history of The Drive that we’ve covered one of these things. The first was way back in 2018, when what appears to be a different chassis (that one was supposedly #5, whereas this is #7, per the listing) hit Facebook Marketplace for an eye-watering $23,000. That car had a slightly different livery, with a Domino’s logo on the wing and no text on the side. The seller of this particular car says the decals seen on it were recently applied and not the originals, which explains why they’re absent in some images.

The Tritan A2 was originally designed by a man by the name of Douglas Amick, who started his Tritan Ventures company in 1984 and promptly sold ten of these things to the pizza chain. Normal A2s—if you could ever call them such a thing—had a rear seat behind the driver’s, but Domino’s version had a pizza warmer. The A2 was an evolution of Amick’s Tritan Aero 135, which supposedly achieved a drag coefficient of 0.135, to explain its namesake. Check out its wild sliding canopy top, and the drive belts that move the rear wheels:

Bring a Trailer

As the seller tells it, Domino’s removed the pizza warmers from its fleet before selling them off, which is unfortunate, though surely a determined and clever buyer could rectify that with a little elbow grease. Power was originally supplied by a 440cc Savkel rotary, which was exchanged, at some point, for a 670cc Predator V-Twin connected to a CVT. You get both engines in the sale.

This car resides in Michigan, has 40 listed miles, and the current bid stands at a far more reasonable $4,500 with six days remaining. That’s sure to go up over the next week, but $4,500 is at least in the ballpark of reality as to what one of these barely usable, funky, fiberglass contraptions should cost.

Bring a Trailer

Anyone who has seen a TV commercial or YouTube ad in the last decade has been forced to sit through a Domino’s spot, and it’s clear the company favors offbeat attempts at viral ad campaigns to get people talking. If these Tritan trikes prove anything, it’s that Domino’s has been hard at that for a very, very long time.

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com