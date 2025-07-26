A Few Dozen Hot Wheels and Some Lucite Make for Sweet DIY Furniture

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are plenty of ways to display a hot wheels collection, but if you’re looking for creative ways to employ your bulk above and beyond taking up space in a dark storage rooms somewhere, we’ve got a solution Straight From The Internet.™️Seal the suckers in some resin and use them as, well, whatever.

Instagram user lava_smola shared clips of their effort to transform a few dozen loose die-casts into a simple set of round tabletops, but why stop there? Imagine the still-life dioramas you could create, straight from your own childhood imagination. Massive pile-ups? Police chases? Flying battles against X-Wings and TIE Fighters? Running over the definitely-too-small-for-a-Happy-Meal-but-hey-that-was-the-1980s-Ronald-McDonald?

Hey, don’t judge. At least we went outside.

If you’re like us, you might be cringing at the idea of permanently encasing your collectibles in plastic, but even the most curated of collections often have some chaff. In lieu of yard-saling your next round of spares, consider making them part of your decor.

Have you already made your own still-life resin scene? We’d love to see it! Send it to tips@thedrive.com or reach the author directly at byron@thedrive.com.