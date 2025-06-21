Barely Driven, Very Red Apocalypse Hummer EV Seeks New Home

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Even straight from the factory, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a great big hunk of car, whether you’re talking about its visual presence or its physical curb weight (which is north of 9,000 pounds). The Edition 1 doubled down on the bigness, jacking the MSRP up to $113,000 even back in 2021. Where does one go from there? Well, at least one owner chose to ring up Apocalypse Manufacturing and SoFlo Customs, apparently, and this red, bed-lined monstrosity on a set of ridiculous custom wheels is the result.

If we were to use one word to describe this creation it would be, “red.” There’s red bedliner on the exterior panels, red paint on the mirror caps, red leather (among other materials) in the cabin, and red accents on the wheels. Look, we like an eye-catching interior around here, but this thing looks like a recipe for retinal scarring. Somehow, the matte black “Apocalypse” badging on the rear is among its most subtle details.

According to the Hemmings listing, this Edition 1 has only 6,712 miles on the odometer. Doing some quick back-of-the-napkin math, that means the existing owner spent a little under $17 per mile traveled just for the privilege of owning this Hummer, and that doesn’t take into account how much was spent on its various, ahem, upgrades. According to the listing, the brush guard up front is solid steel, and the bed lining used for the exterior is Kevlar-infused. And leave it to a Hummer EV to make 22-inch wheels (with 37-inch mud-terrains, mind you) look downright petite.

The owner disclosed that the truck left the factory in Interstellar White before receiving Apocalypse’s “Strikeforce” treatment, which added the “slantback” bed sides, brush guard, and the red interior and exterior overhaul. The seller also notes that the tailgate has been replaced due to damage incurred while reversing; that incident also appears in its Carfax report.

Not mentioned in the listing but visible in one of the included photos is a scale model—perhaps RC, though it’s hard to tell—of the Hummer, also finished in red. That’s neat.

Even if the Strikeforce package commanded only a modest fee, we’re still looking at a healthy six-figure investment. Whether the final sale price comes close to covering that remains to be seen, but with just a few days left, let’s just say we’re skeptical.

