Druski’s Hummer EV Has Been Parked in a Handicap Spot at ATL for a Week

Of all the cars on sale today, the GMC Hummer EV is the easiest to hate. They’re enormous, for starters, and their owners love to take advantage of that. The stereotype is being reinforced right now by this camo-wrapped Hummer EV going viral for parking in a handicap spot at the Atlanta airport. It apparently belongs to Drew Desbordes, AKA Druski, the comedian who’s known for his social media skits and hanging out with hip-hop stars. What’s more, he reposted the video of the truck with a tow notice in the window—just like he did the last time his 9,000-pound pickup was hauled off for parking illegally.

The minute-long clip has garnered more than a million views since it was shared to TikTok on Sunday, Dec. 15. According to the sticker in the window, the Realtree-wrapped EV was ticketed on Monday, Dec. 9. As far as I’ve been able to confirm, the Hummer is still there, though one commenter claims it’s since been towed. I’m waiting to hear back from the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport’s media relations department and will update this post once they respond.

People immediately recognized the truck as Druski’s, probably because it’s popped up on his social channels a few times this year. He has eight million followers just on TikTok so needless to say, his posts get around. He shared a video of it on the side of the road in April, claiming it was broken down after he’d just bought it. One of the passengers later went on a podcast and said he’d forgotten to charge the truck.

Druski’s Hummer EV was towed once already this month at a Rod Wave concert in Atlanta. This TikTok was shared on Dec. 5 and quickly hit a million views, partially because Druski himself reposted it:

Starting to see the trend?

Towing a Hummer EV isn’t like snatching a Civic parked in a fire lane. Because it weighs nearly as much as two Ford F-150s combined, not every tow truck is fit to lift it. You need a rollback like the one in the TikTok embed above, and if it’s stuck in park, getting it to move can be a big problem. That’s only made worse by the Hummer EV’s weight, making it a huge pain to remove—especially if it’s in a tight parking garage that’s hard to navigate in such a big rig.

I get the feeling none of this matters to Druski, and it’s not like he can’t pay the bill, but taking up a handicap spot just because you can? That’s lame.

