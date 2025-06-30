The World’s Best Selling Car Is No Longer a Tesla

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Tesla Model Y disrupted everything by becoming the world’s best-selling car in 2023. It did so with an 11% jump in volume, up to 1,223,000 units—nearly 150,000 more than the Toyota RAV4. It was the first EV to sit atop the global sales chart, and through 2024, it looked like it might retain its spot. Data shows, however, that the RAV4 pulled ahead and closed out last year as the world’s best-selling car with 1,187,000 units.

JATO Dynamics automotive analyst Felipe Munoz tallied up the totals, pulling from national statistics offices, dealer associations, and various contacts in the industry. The Model Y still came extremely close to the RAV4, as it lost out by an estimated 2,000 units. That’s impressive considering that Model Y production slowed down when a facelift was rolled out mid-year. Sales of Tesla’s crossover dropped 3% and the brief manufacturing halt likely had something to do with it.

Munoz’s research shows that not only did Toyota regain its sales title, but it also claimed five of the top 10 spots. After the Model Y, in third place was the Corolla Cross (AKA the Frontlander in some markets). The Corolla sedan took fifth, while the Hilux pickup was in sixth and the Camry, in eighth.

The old and the new RAV4. Toyota

The RAV4 was able to climb into first place thanks to an 11% sales increase year-over-year. That’s a bit surprising, given that the model’s current generation is in its final year. You don’t expect to see such a hike on a (relatively) older model, especially with the promise of more tech and capability on the way. The 2026 RAV4 has already been revealed with its boxy redesign and a full hybrid lineup making as much as 320 horsepower.

Cars not named Toyota or Tesla in the global top 10 include the Honda CR-V in fourth, the Ford F-150 in seventh, and the BYD Qin in 10th.

