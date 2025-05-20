2026 Toyota RAV4 Revealed With a Full Hybrid Lineup and Up to 320 HP

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Crossovers may not get your enthusiast heart racing, but the launch of the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 is a Certified Big Deal. Despite its somewhat mundane reputation, the Japanese automaker has decided to lean into the fun side of things for its new offering, bringing back the off-road-adjacent Woodland trim and infusing a new, sporty variant with some GR magic for this incoming generation.

Toyota is breaking down the 2026 RAV4 into three grades: Core, Rugged, and Sport. These define the basic aesthetics and mechanical configuration of each model, but they don’t entirely replace Toyota’s familiar trim structure. The Core offers the fundamentals, while the Rugged and Sport grades give you two potential branches. Choose wisely, as this is just the jumping-off point in your RAV4 adventure.

Core models are all equipped with the standard Hybrid powertrain, with both front- and all-wheel drive available depending on trim. The Rugged variant will be represented at launch by the Woodland, which is available with either the hybrid or plug-in hybrid but exclusively with AWD.

2026 RAV4 Limited

2026 RAV4 Limited

2026 RAV4 Limited

2026 RAV4 Limited

Both the hybrid and plug-in powertrains are based on Toyota’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Hybrid models paired with front-wheel drive are good for 226 horsepower, while AWD bumps that to 236. The plug-in hybrid provides a bigger bump thanks to its more potent electric motor, coming in at 320 horsepower combined—an increase of more than 15 horsepower from the outgoing model.

The plug-in gets some quality-of-life improvements for 2026, too. Not only does it have more power, but it’s compatible with more powerful chargers. A new CCS port will allow for DC fast charging, and the standard dual-voltage cable is now capable of 11 kW on a standard level 2 AC setup. Toyota says it’s aiming for 50 miles of electric range (up from 42 in the current model), but that won’t be finalized until the EPA has signed off.

2026 RAV4 GR Sport

Sport is available with both the HEV and PHEV engines and in front- or all-wheel drive, and like the Rugged variant, it gets its own special model: the RAV4 GR Sport. If you’re getting Lexus F-Sport vibes, you’re on the right track. Opting for this package forces you into the PHEV powertrain (which makes sense, since it’s the most potent), and it comes standard with AWD. It gets you a GR-tuned suspension, chassis upgrades for more rigidity, unique wheels, and a bunch of GR-specific visual upgrades. You also get a set of, drumroll please, summer tires.

2026 RAV4 Woodland

2026 RAV4 Woodland

2026 RAV4 Woodland

2026 RAV4 Woodland

Toyota also improved the RAV4’s towing capacity for 2026. The hybrid XLE, Woodland, SE, XSE, Limited, and PHEV SE, XSE, and Woodland grades with AWD will be capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds. All FWD models (along with the LE AWD) are capped at 1,750 pounds. Toyota did not provide any towing guidance for the plug-in; the 2025 model is rated for 2,500 pounds of towing.

Since the RAV4 didn’t grow dimensionally, the cabin is essentially the same size. The standard touchscreen will be a 10.5-inch unit, with a 12.9-inch upgrade available on higher trims. Toyota has hopped on the digital control bandwagon, moving the climate controls to a bar at the bottom of the infotainment screen. Suffice it to say, we have reservations about this choice, especially given recent announcements that other manufacturers have begun to retreat from that strategy.

Regardless of what infotainment screen you end up with, it’s paired with a 12.3-inch digital cluster. If you spring for the Limited hybrid or XSE plug-in, you also get a HUD. Various interior treatments will be available, with both the Woodlands and GR Sport getting trim-specific adornments. The latter gets embroidered “GR” logos in the headrests and steering wheel, paddle shifters, and aluminum sport pedals. A nine-speaker JBL audio upgrade is also available.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com