2025 Toyota 4Runner Is Finally On Its Way to US Dealers

Toyota argued that good things come to those who wait when it unveiled the first new 4Runner in about 15 years last April. We’ve only seen the new SUV in press shots so far, but the wait is just about over. The first examples of the 2025 4Runner have started disembarking at various ports.

Several 4Runner6G forum members uploaded pictures of new 4Runners in shipping. One is a TRD Off-Road Premium model finished in Heritage Blue and parked at a port in Portland, Oregon. Three were spotted on a car hauler in Port Oahu, Hawaii: a TRD Off-Road in Everest, an SR5 in Ice Cap, and a second SR5 in Underground. Kudos to the users for identifying the colors and trims.

All of the 4Runners that have been spotted so far are still wearing the protective equipment installed at the factory in preparation for a long trip to your nearest dealer’s lot. The hood is covered with paint protection film, and the same material appears on the driver’s door sill and behind the driver’s door handle. It also looks like the center caps aren’t installed yet. We can get a whiff of that new SUV smell by looking at the pictures. If they’ve just arrived at port, it could be about a month or possibly two before you catch one in a showroom.

These images capture some of the first new 4Runner sightings in the wild, and they show us what the off-roader looks like in real life—including that big ol’ front splitter, which is similar to the one available on the Tacoma. Fear not: it should be easily removable.

Nearly every part of the sixth-generation 4Runner is new, which you’d expect considering the fifth-generation model went on sale for the 2010 model year and didn’t retire until 2024. It stands out with a brand new design that nonetheless incorporates several classic 4Runner styling cues; it’s offered in numerous trim levels, many of which are suited for off-roading; and it’s available in several drivetrain configurations, including a hybrid.

We know how much it costs, too. Pricing for the 2025 4Runner starts at $42,220, so it’s about $15,000 more affordable than the Land Cruiser. All that’s left now is for us to drive it. Stay tuned.

