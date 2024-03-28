2025 Toyota 4Runner: Here’s Your First Look at the Next-Gen Off-Roader

With the 2024 Toyota Tacoma already here, it won't be long before its SUV stablemate the 4Runner follows. Today, we got our first look at the upcoming off-roader, with a teaser of 2025 4Runner's tailgate posted to company social media.

The picture was uploaded to Instagram at the end of an album of historic Toyota 4Runners. It shows a liftgate with 4Runner script across it, leaving no ambiguity as to what's going on in the photo. We can see a tow hitch, an obtuse view of the taillights, and a metallic-covered lower bumper. It's probably paint and not bare metal though—and that's about all we get for the time being.

2025 Toyota 4Runner. Toyota

From previous shots of test mules, we know the Toyota's styling will be boxy as all get out, though many details of its body remain a mystery. It's expected to mirror that of the 2024 Tacoma alongside its mechanicals, from the TNGA-F platform to a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine across the whole range. Most 4Runners will likely come with eight-speed automatic transmissions, though a six-speed manual is rumored to be available, as well as the Tacoma's hybrid drivetrain.

Despite the reintroduction of the Land Cruiser, the 4Runner is expected to carry forward its top off-roading trim, the TRD Pro. It may also get the Tacoma's shock-absorbing seats when it (supposedly) enters production in July as a 2025 model. Still, it's not completely clear how Toyota will differentiate the 4Runner and Land Cruiser outside of styling. Either way, you can bet the Toyota faithful are ready to see the new 4x4 after 15 years of the current gen.