2024 Toyota Land Cruiser’s 4-Cylinder Hybrid Could Get 27 MPG Combined: Report

As much as we love our big pickups and offroaders, they typically come with a significant tradeoff in terms of fuel economy. The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, however, may impress us in that regard, based on a tidbit of information tucked away on Toyota's website.

As reported by TFLTruck, Toyota USA hosted a web page full of details on the new U.S.-market Land Cruiser. Touting the benefits of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, it noted a "manufacturer-estimated 27 combined mpg rating to bring you confidence to cover even more ground."

It bears noting that this is not an official EPA fuel economy rating, which will be determined by official government testing as is the norm in these regards. Regardless, it's a very impressive mileage figure if true. The four-cylinder hybrid power train will be no slouch, either. It's set to deliver 326 horsepower and a healthy 465 pound-feet of torque.

The 27 mpg figure would blow the previous Land Cruiser out of the water. The last Land Cruiser sold in the U.S. was the full-fat 200 Series model with a 5.7-liter V8, which recorded 14 mpg. It's not really a fair fight, however, since the new U.S.-spec model is based on the lighter Land Cruiser Prado, not the full-sized Land Cruiser. It also bears noting that it bests rivals like the Ford Bronco (20 mpg) and the hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee (23 mpg).

If the new Land Cruiser really does achieve 27 mpg combined, it will easily eclipse plenty of other SUVs on the market. FuelEconomy.gov

Notably, the same powertrain, complete with 8-speed automatic transmission, will also appear in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. This could give the Tacoma class-leading fuel economy for a mid-sized truck, given its rivals are delivering figures in the low 20s at best.

The Drive has reached out to Toyota for comment, but realistically, the definitive statement will come when the official EPA figures are available. In any case, a strong fuel economy figure could do a lot to endear the new Land Cruiser to the eager buying public.