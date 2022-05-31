2023 Lexus RX: More Comfort and Luxury, Plus a Hybrid F Sport Model

The luxury crossover segment is a rolling battleground for automakers across the globe, and Lexus has been duking it out in this space for decades now. The company's latest effort comes in the form of the all-new 2023 Lexus RX, bringing hybrid power and new levels of refinement to the segment.

Four powertrain options will be available in the new luxury crossover. The base RX 350 is available in FWD and AWD versions with a 2.4L turbocharged inline-four, good for 275 hp and 24 mpg. Those eager for a more gas-sipping experience can go for the RX 350h, with its 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid AWD drivetrain offering 246 hp but a much-improved 33 mpg. Next up in the line is the RX 450h+ for the US market, with Lexus holding its cards close to its chest regarding details at this stage.

Top of the line, however, is the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which gets a suitably long name worthy of its high status. The range-topping AWD model sports a 2.4L turbo four engine, paired with hybrid drive, good for a full 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Impressively, it actually bests the base model on fuel economy too, posting an estimated figure of 26 mpg. Big six-piston brakes and 21" wheels are par for the course here, along with a suitably aggressive mesh grille fitting the Lexus design language.

The 2023 Lexus RX will now ride on Toyota's GA-K platform. It's the sequel to the long-running K platform that once underpinned everything from the Camry to the RAV4, with the outgoing RX standing as the last K platform car still in production. The new platform promises a lower center of gravity and better weight distribution for improved handling. Added rigidity also helps refinement, while there's more cargo space, a lower load height, and added rear legroom for better usability. As a bonus, the new RX shaves off 198 pounds over the outgoing model.

Inside, Lexus has seen fit to equip the RX as per prevailing trends. There are "multi-colored illumination accents" in the interior, with ambient lighting becoming a big deal these days. There's also a panoramic glass roof and a head-up display helping drivers keep their eyes on the road. A 14-inch infotainment screen is available running the company's latest Lexus Interface software.

As you'd expect, the RX comes with a suite of the latest active safety features. There's the usual radar cruise control and lane departure alerts, along with the usual pre-collision detection system that aids emergency braking. The Advanced Park system has also added support for forward-facing parking while improving support for parallel parks, too. It makes for a welcome addition for the nervous parkers out there.

Fundamentally, the 2023 Lexus RX promises to be a comfortable luxury crossover, essentially doing what it says on the tin. The all-new model should bring a series of improvements to bear in terms of usability and comfort, while also keeping the RX up to date with the latest features and trends. As with many Lexus vehicles, the company's offering is particularly attractive to those eager to drive a hybrid. Those enticed by the new RX should speak to a dealer soon, with deliveries expected to begin later in 2022.