The US-Market 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Compared to the Global 300 Series Truck

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is headed back to North America after the nameplate exited temporarily three years ago. Thing is, our version is different from the 300 Series that’s sold in the rest of the world, which can be confusing for anyone other than diehard Land Cruiser enthusiasts.

You might hear the nickname "Prado" thrown around when people talk about this new U.S.-market Land Cruiser. That's because it reflects the Land Cruiser Prado that's sold elsewhere in the world. Like all Prados going back to the '70s, this new Land Cruiser is on a shorter wheelbase, it uses a smaller engine, and it's less expensive than the full-size truck.

We're just scratching the surface right now. Let's dig in deeper to see what separates the two 'Yotas.

2023 North American Land Cruiser

U.S.-Market 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Specs

Powertrain: 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid | 8-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case

2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid | 8-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case Horsepower: 326 horsepower

326 horsepower Torque: 465 pound-feet

465 pound-feet Curb weight: N/A

N/A Max towing capacity: 6,000 pounds

6,000 pounds Dimensions: 84.2 inches wide (including mirrors) | 73.2 inches tall | 193.7 inches long

84.2 inches wide (including mirrors) | 73.2 inches tall | 193.7 inches long Wheelbase: 112.2 inches

112.2 inches Off-road angles: 31° approach | 25° breakover | 22° departure

31° approach | 25° breakover | 22° departure Ground clearance: 8.7 inches

8.7 inches Price: Mid-$50,000 plus destination

300 Series Land Cruiser

Global-Market 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Specs

Powertrain: 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 | 3.5-liter twin-turbo gas V6 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case

3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 | 3.5-liter twin-turbo gas V6 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case Horsepower: 304 @ 4,000 rpm (diesel) | 409 @ 5,2000 rpm (gas)

304 @ 4,000 rpm (diesel) | 409 @ 5,2000 rpm (gas) Torque: 516 lb-ft @ 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (diesel) | 479 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm (gas)

516 lb-ft @ 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (diesel) | 479 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm (gas) Curb weight: 5,798 pounds

5,798 pounds Max towing capacity: 7,716 pounds

7,716 pounds Dimensions: 77.95 inches (without mirrors) | 76.8 inches tall | 194.9 inches long

77.95 inches (without mirrors) | 76.8 inches tall | 194.9 inches long Wheelbase: 112.2 inches

112.2 inches Off-road angles: 32° approach | 21° breakover | 25° departure

32° approach | 21° breakover | 25° departure Ground clearance: 9.25 inches

9.25 inches Price: $96,025 AUD ($64,497 USD)

Let's start with the size of these two Cruisers because that's going to be the main visual difference. Both rigs are built on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, the same body-on-frame architecture that underpins the Tundra and Sequoia. However, the 300 Series is quite a bit bigger than the U.S.-market Land Cruiser at about 2.5 inches longer and about three inches taller.

That size plays a role in off-roading, too. The bigger 300 Series Land Cruiser has 9.25 inches of ground clearance, versus the U.S. Land Cruiser's 8.7 inches. The bigger SUV also has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively, compared to the smaller Toyota's 30 degrees and 22 degrees.

As you can see, the two trucks look totally different from each other. The new U.S.-bound Land Cruiser has sharper angles, a step-up shoulder line above the rear wheels, more pronounced fender flares, and a choice of two headlight designs. Meanwhile, the 300 Series is a more clear successor to the 200 Series we last saw here in the States a few years back.

Under the hood, the two differ even further. The 300 Series Land Cruiser gets the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that's shared with the Tundra as well as a 3.3-liter diesel V6 in some markets. The gas engine makes 409 horsepower and 480 pound-feet, while the diesel makes 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The U.S. Land Cruiser will use a version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder seen in the new Tacoma with standard hybrid assistance. For Land Cruiser duty, the powertrain makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The added power and heft of the larger 300 Series Land Cruiser lends itself better to towing as well. The full-size Landy can tow 7,716 pounds, while the smaller U.S. car has a 6,000-pound max tow capacity. For what it's worth, that's still significantly more than a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco can manage, though it's under the Land Rover Defender 110's rated max of 8,201 pounds.

It's difficult to draw a price comparison between the two, considering the 300 Series isn't sold in the States and exchange rate conversions don't accurately convey what its price would be here. However, the last 300 Series Land Cruiser we tested started at $96,025 AUD, which is $64,497 USD. The new U.S. Land Cruiser will start in the mid-$50,000 range.

Toyota went all-in on retro style for the North American Land Cruiser, which just might be enough for off-road fans to look past the lack of a full-on 300 Series. It's a capable rig in its own right, and given how much more affordable it is than the last one we got here, the value is seemingly on-point. We'll reserve our final judgment until we actually drive one.