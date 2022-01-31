Body Kit Turns 200 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Into a 300 Series Lookalike

If you're mad you can't get a new Land Cruiser in the U.S., this might be the next best thing. Maybe.

By Caleb Jacobs
GBT Bodykits
Caleb Jacobs View Caleb Jacobs's Articles

You might've heard about the four-year waitlist to get a new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser in Japan. Here in the United States, though, you can't get one period. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is perhaps a worthy substitute, but some owners of the previous-gen 200 Series Land Cruiser aren't about to give up the truck's historic nameplate. Maybe they'll be interested in this body kit that turns their 4x4 into an LC300 lookalike, then.

First spotted by CarScoops, it's made by GBT Body Kits in China and can be ordered on Alibaba. Presumably, it'll arrive stateside a whole lot sooner than any legit 300 Series, so it's got that going for it. And even though the result doesn't look exactly like the new 'Yota—the headlights are too big, even though they're on-point stylistically—it could be a lot worse.

GBT Bodykits
GBT Bodykits
GBT Bodykits

The front grille looks surprisingly accurate, and the bumper inserts on both sides mimic the real deal pretty closely, too. Anybody familiar with a 300 Series would be able to tell this design has been phoned-in, so to speak, but no one's claiming it to be perfect.

It's even more impressive out back, where GBT went as far as designing a new tailgate to more closely match that of the 300 Series. Even the taillights seem to be exact replicas. As you can tell from all the small pieces included in the kit, there's actually quite a lot of detail in this kit.

Trying to make this... Toyota
...look like this. Toyota

I can't vouch for its quality, but from this side of the screen, it doesn't seem half-bad. It looks like each kit costs $5,500 unless you order five or more, at which point you start getting discounts for buying in bulk. That's far from cheap, of course, but then again, have you seen how much Land Cruisers go for? That alone may stop owners from cosplaying with this boxed body kit, but for some, it just might be worth it.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ