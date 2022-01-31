Body Kit Turns 200 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Into a 300 Series Lookalike

You might've heard about the four-year waitlist to get a new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser in Japan. Here in the United States, though, you can't get one period. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is perhaps a worthy substitute, but some owners of the previous-gen 200 Series Land Cruiser aren't about to give up the truck's historic nameplate. Maybe they'll be interested in this body kit that turns their 4x4 into an LC300 lookalike, then.

First spotted by CarScoops, it's made by GBT Body Kits in China and can be ordered on Alibaba. Presumably, it'll arrive stateside a whole lot sooner than any legit 300 Series, so it's got that going for it. And even though the result doesn't look exactly like the new 'Yota—the headlights are too big, even though they're on-point stylistically—it could be a lot worse.