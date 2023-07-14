The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Is A European Take On a Proper Pickup Truck

As much as mainstream automakers love high-tech gadgets and advanced powertrains, there has always been strong demand for basic, rugged off-roaders. The Ineos Grenadier speaks to this market, with its new Quartermaster model offering a useful pickup variant.

The Grenadier Quartermaster debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It rocks the same drivetrain as the regular Grenadier, meaning you get a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six good for 281 horsepower. It's paired with an 8-speed transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive, with a two-speed transfer case offering high and low range.

To create the pickup variant, Ineos made the Quartermaster's ladder frame a full 12 inches longer to accommodate the bed at the rear. At 5.3 feet wide and 5.2 feet long, it's large enough to fit standard European pallets, and just a touch smaller than the short bed you might find on a Toyota Tundra. It's rated for a 1,653 pound payload, while the 7,700-pound tow rating matches that of the regular Grenadier.

Ineos has shown off the Quartermaster with a nice welded round-bar setup around the bed, which should prove useful for tying things down. The bed also features tie-down rings and a 400-watt power socket. The tailgate itself is 4.2 feet wide and can take a load of 496 pounds if you and a buddy want to sit in the back and shoot the breeze.

The Quartermaster will be available in standard, Fieldmaster, and Trailmaster trim levels to suit various use cases, just like the standard wagon models. The Fieldmaster gets heated leather seats, floor mats, and other niceties, while the Trailmaster edition features front and rear locking differentials, a snorkel, and rugged off-road tires.

Ineos notes that the Quartermaster will have 10.4 inches of ground clearance and a wading depth of 31.5 inches. While precise figures aren't yet available, the company claims it will have "approach, breakover, and departure angles unrivaled by any other series production pickup." That's a bold claim, but one that could win Ineos plenty of fans if born out in production models.

The Quartermaster has been confirmed for the US market in 2024, though pricing is yet to be revealed. Expect it to face off against conventional pickups in the marketplace, while the Jeep Gladiator will serve as its most direct rival. While the 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser remains absent from these shores, and with the classic Land Rover Defender a distant memory, Ineos will be hoping to carve out a tidy chunk of the market for itself.