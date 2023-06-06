The 2024 Lexus GX Is So Boxy That Even the Windshield Looks Flat

I didn't need any more reasons to be excited about the 2024 Lexus GX, but today, the automaker gave me another. Past teasers of the truck have already shown its boxy upper half and chunky mirrors with tightly cropped shots. This time, we get a look at it from further away. And even though a big puddle splash obscures most of the GX's design, it's enough to get us by until it debuts on June 8. Just look at the angles! And that windshield!

My mentors would tell you it's poor form to use exclamation points in written copy like that, but they had never seen this factory GX off-roader when they gave me that advice. Not only does it look sharp in every sense of the word, but it also has the least offensive grille of any new Lexus SUV. That alone is worth celebrating. And underneath it appears to be a sturdy skid plate that'll come in handy if I ever get my hands on one.

It's hard to make out what's behind the hood and flat windshield, but there appears to be a kink on the bottom of the back window. This gives the rear a visual lift from its high and tight beltline. I'm anxious to see how it all plays together as this is surprisingly bold from Lexus. I mean, we've witnessed bold moves from the car company in the past, but this is the kind we like to see.

The 2024 Lexus GX is expected to ride on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture, which is a body-on-frame platform. Lexus hasn't said which engine will power it, or if it'll be electrified, but it could inform the next-gen 4Runner as the GX has long reflected its Toyota stablemate. A 10-speed automatic is all but guaranteed, as is a two-speed transfer case, but that's pretty much all we've got so far.

There's a lot riding on this for 4x4 fans, especially those who value these companies' legendary reliability (and resale ability). We'll know all about the all-new Lexus GX when it drops this Thursday.