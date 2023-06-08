Run Into Max Verstappen on iRacing With These Great Amazon Sim Rig Deals
Or don’t run into Max Verstappen. I don’t care.
Sim racing got huge during the pandemic, and actually, it's still pretty big today. F1 drivers do a lot of it in their free time, and now you can, too. You may not have a stimulus check to spend on this stuff anymore, but we've found some deals to compensate. If you want to get into sim racing, a good wheel and a folding cockpit setup is a great place to start.
These aren't the kinds of deals to stick around for long. So jump on them now, and your bank account will thank you later.
- Next Level Racing GT Lite Foldable Simulator Cockpit ($20 off)
- VEVOR G920 Racing Steering Wheel Stand Shifter Mount ($15 off)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals Xbox ($29.80 off)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Shifter Bundle Xbox and PS4/PS5 ($41.80 off)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals PS5/PS4 ($107.88 off)
- Thrustmaster T128X Force Feedback Racing Wheel ($30 off)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox ($69 off)
- Thrustmaster T300 RS - Gran Turismo Edition Racing Wheel ($55 off)
- Force Feedback Steering Wheel, PXN V10 ($50 off)
- PXN V3II PC Racing Wheel for $95.99 ($22.89 off)
- Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel ($34.19 off)
