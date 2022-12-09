Everything a Formula 1 Fan Wants: The Drive Holiday Gift Guide

Where do you start, though? What’s the best gift you can get someone who’s a dyed-in-the-wool Tifosi, roots for Hamilton, can’t wait for the next Martin Brundle track-walk blunder, watches pre-season testing, or maybe has a voodoo doll of Christian Horner? That last one isn’t from experience, no sir, not me...

Never fear, I’ve got you covered with a batch of great Formula 1 gift ideas for the superfan in your life. Sorry, this doesn’t include bringing back Mick Schumacher or getting Andretti onto the field, I can only do so much.

Jonathon Klein

You’re Gonna Need a TV

You can’t watch Formula 1 on your phone. Well, you can, but it’s going to be terrible and you’ll miss half of the on-track action. What you need is a solid TV that brings you to places like Monaco, Austin, or Interlagos. Here are just a few solid-value TVs that’d get you started.

Amazon

Can’t Have the Visual Without the Audio

Yes, the noise coming from today's F1 cars still isn’t as good as the V10 or V8 eras. But without good audio, you’ll miss half of the flubs, jokes, and, er, color commentary coming from the box and team principals. And the V6s don’t sound horrible. Quality audio will make it that much better.

Getty

ESPN and Netflix Subscription

You’re SOL if you don’t have ESPN for live races. And if you don’t have Netflix, can you even say you’re an F1 superfan? Here are both.

Amazon

Coffee

Formula 1 starts at the buttcrack of dawn for most of the U.S. Coffee isn’t an option, it’s a necessity.

Amazon

It’s Time to Play Pretend

Listen, we all want to be as good as Russell, Perez, or (laughs) Stroll, but you’ll never get there if you don’t practice. Sim rigs and racing games can help put you on a path toward Formula 1 greatness. Or you can at least beat Lando online. I’ve rounded up a few gaming items to get you going.

Amazon

A Watch to Make Hamilton Jealous

My man Hamilton is known for wearing watches. Sometimes three at a time. But it’s time to up your streetwear cred with a new watch. Don’t worry, I know you don’t have Lewis’ bank account or relationship with IWC. I’ve kept things affordable.

Amazon

Build Yourself Your Own F1 Car

Lego is perhaps my favorite toy ever, as there are few that can even compete with the iconic brand. And it’s time to build yourself or get your loved one a sick Formula 1 Lego Technic set to adorn their office or home and show off their Formula 1 pride.