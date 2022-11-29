Mattia Binotto Leaves Ferrari F1 Team

Scuderia Ferrari confirmed Tuesday morning that Mattia Binotto is resigning from his role as Formula 1 team principal. The change will be effective Dec. 31. The team did not announce an official replacement, though various reports claim Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is expected to assume the role in early 2023.

Binotto has held various positions at Ferrari over the course of 28 years, starting out as an engine engineer back in 1995. After learning multiple aspects of the F1 team's operations, Binotto was chosen to replace Maurizio Arrivabene ahead of the 2019 campaign—following some of the worst-performing years in the history of the squad. Despite the many ups and downs of the 2022 season, overall performance was greatly improved during Binotto's tenure.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” read Binotto's official statement. “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction," concluded Binotto.

Despite the improvements made across several areas of the team, Binotto's reign will likely be remembered for its inconsistencies and drastic ups and downs. Since 2019, Ferrari's finished second, sixth, third, and second in the manufacturers' championship. And despite kicking off the last two rounds with promising performance and even race wins, it's failed to produce a championship-winning driver. In fact, Kimi Raikkonen remains Ferrari's last world champion dating back to 2007.

“The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalized in the new year,” Ferrari confirmed Tuesday. Rumors around the paddock claim that Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur has been vetted by Maranello. It's worth noting that there's an air of authenticity to this rumor, given Alfa's close relationship with Ferrari in terms of financial, logistical, and technical partnerships.

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a statement. “As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport."