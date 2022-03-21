Ferrari Seems to Be on Top of F1 After 2022's First Race. Here’s How

It was not a good time to be Red Bull during this past weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix. Arguably, it was an even worse day to be Mercedes, right up until its rivals' cars both failed, though certainly for Merc-powered teams outside the factory outfit it was all bad news. For the first time in a long time, though, it was an incredibly good day to be Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. bringing home a 1-2 victory for F1's longest-standing team. So are the prancing ponies really back to dominance or is it just every other team having a flop era? The good news for the Tifosi is that if every other team does have monster performance capable of challenging Ferrari and just disguised it for the Bahrain weekend then they are working really hard on that. Not only does it look like Ferrari has the strongest power unit for the 2022 regulations by far, with previously hopeless backmarkers Haas suddenly putting two cars in the points and Alfa Romeo giving Valtteri Bottas a car to rival his old Mercedes team, but the reliability problems every other team is struggling with don't seem to have affected Maranello—not yet, at least.

Red Bull Content Pool Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battling on-track

Haas and Alfa Romeo did not have an easy pre-season testing period. Even if you discount the effects of Russia invading Ukraine at Haas, it didn't get many laps in during the Barcelona test and Alfa was in a very similar situation. There were fuel pump-related issues at Haas and Alfa Romeo's car was being taken apart on-track by its own aerodynamics as a result of porpoising. Ferrari, though, looked strong. Leclerc and Sainz were consistently at the sharp end of times and lap counts, and Mercedes' George Russell said Ferrari and McLaren were the teams to beat after the Barcelona test. The good news for him is that Mercedes did beat one of those in Bahrain; the bad news is that it was newly terrible-seeming McLaren, where severe front axle overheating issues saw Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris pottering around at the back of the field, trying to avoid using too much brake. If anyone was hoping that this performance might just be the luck of testing then the Bahrain Grand Prix has certainly proven that untrue. With the scene of Leclerc's first near-race-win in mind, before an engine issue took him out of contention in 2019, it's a sweet form of redemption to mount Ferrari's comeback campaign from Sakhir. And make no mistake: in what was not at all a straightforward race, teams struggling with tires and making a three-stop strategy "work," Ferrari made all the right calls. A safety car on lap 46 explains why every team went for a relatively late-doors switch to the soft compound tires. But Ferrari was ahead of that with Sainz, responding to Red Bull being basically forced to double-stack both Verstappen and Perez into the pits to deal with major degradation issues. Hamilton and Russell in the Mercedes cars had also been forced to pit just before the safety car was called and it was really only Magnussen and Leclerc who took advantage of the caution to grab some fresh tires, of the top 10 drivers, with Leclerc having been told just beforehand that he had a significant tire degradation advantage over Verstappen behind.

Pirelli

The really disturbing thing about Ferrari's performance, for its rivals, is that while Charles Leclerc took pole and said he had a great car, Carlos Sainz Jr. said he had a lot of homework to do after what was quite a messy weekend for him. During the post-race podium interviews, he said, "For me, it's been a very tricky weekend, I'm not going to lie. I didn't have the pace today but I managed to hold into there and bring that 1-2 for the team. I have some homework to do over these next few days and I'm sure I'll come back stronger." Starting in third, he was unable to keep pace with Verstappen and Leclerc ahead and was more than 10 seconds back from them for much of the race; so when he actually has a good race, anything could happen.