FIA: Proving Ferrari's 2019 F1 Engine Broke the Rules Is an 'Impossibility'

"The Scuderia Ferrari firmly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its PU always operated in compliance with the regulations," stated the FIA's release. "The FIA was not fully satisfied but decided that further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach."

"To avoid the negative consequences that a long litigation would entail especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome of such litigations and in the best interest of the Championship and of its stakeholders, the FIA, in compliance with Article 4 (ii) of its Judicial and Disciplinary Rules (JDR), decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari to terminate the proceedings."

The FIA's settlement can be interpreted at least two different ways. Some may see forcing Ferrari into a settlement without conclusive evidence of wrongdoing as a power play; a show of strength that it can arbitrarily shut down suspected rule breakers even without understanding exactly how the rules were broken. On the other hand, resorting to measures like these could be seen as showing weakness, as incapability to keep up with how teams are interpreting the rules for their own benefit. As for how the teams see the FIA's move, we'll likely find out when they release their inevitable collective response.

