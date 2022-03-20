Red Bull Kicks Off 2022 F1 Season by Choking at the Bahrain Grand Prix

When the lights went out on Sunday, Verstappen and Perez instantly attacked Ferrari. From where I was looking, the new aerodynamic packages and engine regulations allowed for much closer racing than I’ve seen in previous seasons.

Verstappen made a brilliant pass on Leclerc for the lead on lap 17, but the Ferrari driver took it back in the next corner. Verstappen again made an aggressive pass to take the lead on the next lap but couldn’t make it stick, and Leclerc took the lead right back. The Ferrari couldn’t put a significant gap on the Red Bull.

Then, on lap 46, Red Bull’s trouble began. Verstappen radioed to the team that his steering was getting heavy. His race engineer asked if the steering was heavy in both directions, to which Verstappen replied, “Everywhere, everywhere!”

Verstappen managed to hold onto second place, but shortly after a restart on lap 50, he was tortured by more technical gremlins. Over the radio, he complained that his battery was failing, but the engineers reported that it was “fine.”

“No, it’s not!” Verstappen said. “What the fuck is this?!” At that moment, the Ferrari driver Sainz made his move past Verstappen into P2. The team reassured Verstappen once again that the battery was not the problem and admitted that they couldn’t find the issue.

“What do you want me to do?” Verstappen asked.

“There’s not a lot we can do,” responded the engineer.