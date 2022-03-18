Next up, we've got a brand-new, 18-inch tire whose performance characteristics should be completely different from what the teams have used in the past. Using an 18-inch rim means that this new tire will have a much shorter sidewall than previous tires. In theory, the main benefit here is that the tire should be less susceptible to the large temperature variations that we saw in the previous 13-inch rollers. This was one of the things the teams struggled with massively. Some teams were able to get the tire in the right zone during qualifying; however, during the race, when pushing hard or when attempting to overtake, tire temps would soar and be out of the range that worked for that particular car. So, again, F1 has made changes to allow the cars to stay closer to one another for longer without suffering a substantial performance drop-off.

Pirelli’s F1 boss, Mario Isola, told Autoweek, “I’m confident with the new aero package we can improve [the tire issues], as when you follow the car in front you will lose maximum 10 [percent] downforce, not 40 [percent]... If the drivers lose downforce, they lose performance. And if they lose downforce, they start sliding. And if they slide, they start overheating the surface of the tire and they lose grip—so it’s a double effect.”

Isola went on, "If they still have the downforce and the tire is pushed on the ground and it doesn’t slide, then you can keep the surface temperature in range and can attack more. So hopefully with the aero package and the new tire we can achieve the result—not necessarily more overtaking as the car in front also has less degradation, but it means we have closer racing overall.”

New Head Honchos

With all the pre-season focus on closer racing, one of the things that's been somewhat overlooked is what'll change between each team's command center and race control. We barely survived all the major controversy from last season with multiple incidents between the two title protagonists. What rules are going to put limits on the engagements and who is going to enforce them—if at all?

Let's tackle the last question first as we have some definitive answers on that.

After a short investigation by the FIA, Michael Masi, the embattled Formula 1 race director, has been booted. If you would like to know why, I wrote an entire article on that very subject. To paraphrase, Masi wasn't actually very good at his job, though it was not an easy one. With the passing of former race director Charlie Whiting—who died on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix three years ago—Masi was thrown into the deep end and tapped to replace him at the very last minute without much oversight or any real experience in the job at that level. His governance was wildly inconsistent and he appeared to be influenced too much by the various uber egos within the F1 paddock.