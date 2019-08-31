Formula 2 Racer Anthoine Hubert Killed in High-Speed Crash at Spa Francorchamps

It has been confirmed by the FIA that French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed as the result of a horrific early-race crash Saturday afternoon at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. Hubert violently struck a barrier near the track's high-speed Radillon/Eau Rouge complex and was then hit by fellow driver Juan Manuel Correa, sparking a multi-car incident.

Hubert, a 22-year-old Renault F1 junior driver, suffered unspecified injuries on lap two of Saturday afternoon's F2 feature race. The sprint event was resultantly canceled after broadcast cameras showed the wreck as well as its aftermath which involved Hubert's Arden car being completely demolished and Correa's Sauber flipped upside down.

Another angle from a fan's view was uploaded to Twitter, but be aware that both videos show the fatal crash in close-up detail.