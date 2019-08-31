Formula 2 Racer Anthoine Hubert Killed in High-Speed Crash at Spa Francorchamps
Hubert was 22 years old.
It has been confirmed by the FIA that French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed as the result of a horrific early-race crash Saturday afternoon at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. Hubert violently struck a barrier near the track's high-speed Radillon/Eau Rouge complex and was then hit by fellow driver Juan Manuel Correa, sparking a multi-car incident.
Hubert, a 22-year-old Renault F1 junior driver, suffered unspecified injuries on lap two of Saturday afternoon's F2 feature race. The sprint event was resultantly canceled after broadcast cameras showed the wreck as well as its aftermath which involved Hubert's Arden car being completely demolished and Correa's Sauber flipped upside down.
Another angle from a fan's view was uploaded to Twitter, but be aware that both videos show the fatal crash in close-up detail.
The FIA released the following statement on Hubert's passing:
“The FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35. The driver of car number 12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available. The driver of car number 20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre.
“The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident.”
Hubert was the reigning GP3 Series champion, which earned him full Renault backing for the 2019 season. In his rookie F2 campaign, Hubert won two races—at Paul Ricard and Monaco—earning him eighth place in the championship.
- RELATEDLand Speed Record Holder and TV Host Jessi Combs Killed in 400-MPH Jet-Car CrashCombs was piloting a 52,000-horsepower, jet-propelled machine through Oregon's Alvord Desert when she suffered a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's the 2021 Season Formula 1 Car Performing a Wind Tunnel TestThe test mule features the new 18-inch wheels and simplified aero kit rules scheduled to debut in 2021.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula 1: Rookie Alexander Albon Promoted to Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly Demoted to Toro RossoWith Gasly failing to land a podium in the same Red Bull that his teammate Verstappen has won with twice, he’ll finish out the season at Toro Rosso.READ NOW