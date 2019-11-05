Why Rolex of All Companies Spends So Much Money to Support Racing

The Super Bowl is always the Super Bowl. The World Series is always the World Series. But in auto racing, the naming rights to almost anything are up for grabs. Write a big enough check and you can slap your company logo on a marquee contest, as Rolex did in 1992 when it became the title sponsor at the grueling 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race. That it's still the Rolex 24 at Daytona over 27 years later reflects the watchmaker's curious commitment to the pursuit of speed—one that's worth digging into. There are a lot of people swimming in the cultural estuary between cars and watches. Both are showcases for mechanical brilliance, both can be extremely expensive. But it's fair to say Rolex would sell just as many GMT-Master IIs if it cut its Daytona sponsorship, or gave up the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, or axed its F1 timekeeper responsibilities tomorrow and plowed that money into autoplay ads. So why is Rolex still doing it? Why is this Swiss house of horology such an ardent supporter of racing? Rolex is a private company in every sense of the word. It's owned by a family trust established by its founder, and its employees do not give interviews. Instead, the answers can be found in Rolex's history, its place on the wrists of record breakers, and in a furtive glimpse of how its top brass quietly unwinds during the annual Monterey Car Week bonanza every August.

Rolex

For a luxury good whose name carries the weight of old wealth, it wasn't until the mid-1920s that Rolex transitioned from just another fine watchmaker to a truly superlative enterprise. It started with the Oyster, the world's first completely waterproof watch, and while the ingenuity and value of the product were undeniable, so was the publicity it received from its early connection to human triumph. In 1927, a 26-year-old woman named Mercedes Gleitze became the first woman to swim across the English Channel. She eventually did so—but another woman came forward days later claiming to have done it faster, prompting Gleitze to mount a second crossing. Rolex co-founder Hans Wilsdorf saw an opportunity and gave her an Oyster to wear, and after ten-plus hours in the frigid waters, both Gleitze and Rolex emerged as public winners.

Getty Images Spectators watch as Sir Malcolm Campbell begins to slow down after hitting 245.733 mph on the sands of Daytona Beach, Florida in early 1931

Back to cars. Contemporaneously, the British land-speed record smasher Sir Malcolm Campbell was on a quest to top 150 mph, then 200 mph, then 300 mph if he could get there in his custom "Bluebird" speed cars. Seeing its involvement with Gleitze pay off, Rolex began working with Campbell as his fame grew through the 1930s and he broke records with an Oyster on his wrist, using his image in ads with delightfully rote, possibly fake post-run telegrams like "The Rolex watch is still keeping perfect time—I was wearing it yesterday when Bluebird exceeded 300 mph—Campbell." Sir Campbell reportedly declined a free watch and opted to buy one instead.

Rolex