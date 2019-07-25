Ferrari, Mercedes Hop Aboard for Season Two of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Series

Netflix original Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been renewed for a second season, and this time, it'll focus on all F1 teams including frontrunners Mercedes-AMG and Scuderia Ferrari.

F1 and Netflix's collaborative series proved a runaway success in its first season, its riveting portrayal of the 2018 season's high points (or, at least, some of them) drawing Netflix viewers to F1 and vice versa. Both the general public and racing fans enjoyed the series, though the latter criticized the show both for its over-dramatization of otherwise dull moments and the lack of attention paid to F1's two most competitive teams—Mercedes and Ferrari.

The latter criticism wasn't the fault of Netflix or the show's producer, Box to Box Films; participation in Drive to Survive is voluntary, and neither Mercedes nor Ferrari deemed contribution worthwhile in 2018. That presumably changed when the two teams noticed how much Drive to Survive raised the stock of rival outfits because F1 and Netflix have announced that all 10 F1 teams will appear in the second season of Drive to Survive, which is scheduled to air in 2020.