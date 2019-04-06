This Graphic Breaks Down Formula 1’s First 1,000 Grand Prix Races By the Numbers

This year’s Formula 1 World Championship season kicked off at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Australia, setting the stage for what will expectedly be another dramatic fight for glory between the sport's top teams, Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari. Following last weekend's fantastic Bahrain Grand Prix won by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, the series now heads to Shanghai where it will run its 1,000th race, some 69 years after the first-ever F1-sanctioned GP.

To commemorate this occasion, FIA Magazine Auto assembled a graphic that overviews some of the series' fun facts and highlights by the numbers.

As the graphic explains, the Formula 1 World Championship has competed at over 72 different circuits in 32 countries around the world. Unsurprisingly for fans of motorsport's top series, Italy has hosted the most Grands Prix of any country with Autodromo Nazionale Monza taking the crown for the most-visited circuit.

Germany comes in second place with a total of 77 Grand Prix races, varying in location between the world-famous Nürburgring, the Hockenheimring, and only once at the AVUS circuit just outside Berlin. This year’s race will, once again, take place at the Hockenheimring.

In third place is Great Britain, hosting a total of 72 races out of the grand 1,000, largely taking place at the Silverstone Circuit. This is the home race for many teams who find their homes nestled into the United Kingdom's history-laden confines.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Morocco has hosted just one Grand Prix race, with India taking the second-to-last position, hosting only three Grand Prix events. Tied with India is Azerbaijan, who's currently on the schedule and will host its fourth-ever GP on April 28.

Over the past 1,000 races, over 322,476 kilometers have been driven, or approximately 200,377 miles. That’s about 38,000 miles less than the average distance between the moon and the Earth, and enough to circle our planet eight times. Finally, with the series' ever-fluctuating scoring system, a total of 40,498.47 points have been awarded.

For the full spread of fun facts and figures, check out the infographic below and stay tuned for coverage of this year's Chinese Grand Prix on The Drive.