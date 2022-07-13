You Can Save Thousands on Your Dream TV This Prime Day
Set yourself up for a winning season, whether racing, football, or reality-show competitions.
A new, top-of-the-line television can mean an investment of some serious cash. If you're thinking of springing for one to finish MotoGP and Formula 1 strong, there's no better time to do it. These Prime Day deals are marking down some of today's best TVs a considerable amount. We're talking thousands of dollars, in some cases. You can pass those savings on to the couches, speakers, or whatever else your dream entertainment space needs.
- Samsung 98-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K UHD QN90A Series Smart TV for $12,997.99 (13 percent off)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV for $5,497.99 (15 percent off)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Smart TV for $2,797.99 (20 percent off)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Smart TV for $4,997.99 (17 percent off)
- LG OLED C1 Series 83-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV for $3,996.99 (33 percent off)
- LG OLED B1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV for $1,496.99 (35 percent off)
- LG 8 Alexa Built-In NanoCell 90 Series 86-Inch 4K Smart TV for $1,796.99 (33 percent off)
- Sony A80J 77-Inch TV: Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $2,399.99 (31 percent off)
- Sony X91J 85-Inch TV LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (36 percent off)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series Bravia XR OLED Smart Google TV for $1,998 (13 percent off)
