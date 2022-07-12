The War Zone
Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals

VIP seats for any race are on your couch in front of a new big-screen television.

byKara SnowJul 12, 2022 3:57 PM
Get Ready For Formula 1, MotoGP, and More With These Prime Day TV Deals
The 2022 racing season is well underway, whether we're talking cars or motorcycles. MotoGP is getting closer to just handing the next championship to young Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. And Formula 1 is so hot right now that not a day goes by without new drama popping up. It's amazing to be a race fan right now. You don't want to miss a minute of the action, and there's no better way to watch one of these global spectacles than on an OLED big-screen TV in the comfort of your own living room. Of course, Amazon has you covered with their traditional Prime Day television discounts.

And if you need more deals in your life, here's the rest of The Drive's Prime Day Coverage.

