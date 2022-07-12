Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Jump-Starter Deals

It's funny how you only need to experience one dead battery on a deserted road in the middle of a cold, snowy night in order to learn never to leave home unprepared again. At least, that's how I got the hint. Use my miserable evening as a lesson and grab one of these quality jump-starters. Pack it away in the trunk and forget it until it becomes the most important thing in your possession. While you're at it, here's a refresher on how to use one.