Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Jump-Starter Deals
Pack one of these away for a rainy day—or at least a day when your vehicle needs a boost.
It's funny how you only need to experience one dead battery on a deserted road in the middle of a cold, snowy night in order to learn never to leave home unprepared again. At least, that's how I got the hint. Use my miserable evening as a lesson and grab one of these quality jump-starters. Pack it away in the trunk and forget it until it becomes the most important thing in your possession. While you're at it, here's a refresher on how to use one.
- Noco Genius5 Fully Automatic Smart Charger (50 percent off)
- Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry JNC770R 12-Volt Jump-Starter (30 percent off)
- Noco Boost HD GB70 12-Volt UltraSafe Jump-Starter Box (47 percent off)
- Noco Boost Max GB250 5,250-Amp Jump-Starter (36 percent off)
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump-Starter Box (45 percent off)
- Noco Boost XL GB50 1,500-Amp Jump-Starter Box (30 percent off)
- Noco Boost X GBX45 1,250-Amp Jump-Starter (30 percent off)
- Schumacher SL1562 Portable 12-Volt Jump-Starter (21 percent off)
- Schumacher SL1638 Portable Jump-Starter (15 percent off)
- Manusage Portable Jump-Starter (38 percent off)
- Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry JNC550A 1,100-Amp Jump-Starter (19 percent off)
