Keep Your Truck Bed Pristine This Prime Day
You want your truck to last. A good bedliner can help, and you can get one today for a steal on Amazon.
My buddy loves his 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. He loves it so much that he rarely even lets me drive it, and I'm an excellent driver. He transports his motorcycles a lot, so in order to keep the bed of his truck looking brand new, he invested in a bedliner. Now he won't have to worry about scuffs, scratches or gouges in the bed of his prized possession. The Prime Day sale at Amazon has a bunch of bedliners marked down. This is just a small selection of them for specific pickups.
- BedRug Bed Mat, fits Ridgeline (18 percent off)
- BedRug Bed Mat, fits Colorado/Canyon, 5-Foot Bed (22 percent off)
- BedRug Impact Mat, fits Tundra 6-Foot-6 Bed (28 percent off)
- BedRug VanRug, fits Ram ProMaster 159-Inch Bed (20 percent off)
- BedRug XLT Mat, fits 05+ Tacoma 5-Foot Bed (28 percent off)
- BedRug XLT Mat, fits SuperDuty 6.5-Foot Short Bed (20 percent off)
- BedRug Full Bedliner, fits F-150 5.5-Foot Bed (20 percent off)
- BedRug, fits Silverado/Sierra 5-Foot-8 Bed (percent off)
- BedRug Full Bedliner, fits SuperDuty 8-Foot Long Bed (22 percent off)
- Bedrug, fits Ranger Double Cab 5-Foot Bed (26 percent off)
MORE TO READ
Related
Amazon Prime Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss
Everything under the automotive sun is marked down for Prime Day.
Related
Sleep on Timex’s Prime Day Sale at Your Own Expense
Don’t snooze on these discounts.
Related