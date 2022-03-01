When Your Subaru Forester Needs New Tires, These Are the Shoes You Want

But your Forester is only as smooth-riding and capable on the road as the tires it wears. When it’s time to swap out your OEM tires or replace worn ones, you want to make sure you’re picking out a set that’s grippy, responsive in all the right ways, and a fit for every kind of road (including snow and ice). We’ve rounded up our picks for the best tires for any Subaru Forester, covering you when it comes to value and road conditions, too.

If there’s one capable crossover that’s beloved by both drivers and reviewers alike, it’s the Subaru Forester . This CUV is more than just adept; it performs particularly well on unpredictable roads, giving you the handling, control, and safety you need when you’re facing everything from serious winter weather to not-so-smooth roads.

This Forester tire is highly capable in the face of winter weather, able to deliver and keep you in control when you’re driving on ice, snow, slush, and other traction-reducing conditions.

Reasonable in price yet high-quality in road performance, this Forester tire is a great pick for those seeking value and all-around reliability in mild climates.

An all-around, all-season Forester tire that offers a can’t-miss combination of increased grip, biting traction, and performance even in the face of rain and snow.

We chose the best Subaru Forester tires by diving into rankings, reviews, and recommendations from both experts on the Forester and real-life drivers who own this CUV. Our search started with an examination of options from top tire brands that make reputable products sized to fit Foresters of all trims, and we specifically focused on all-season and winter snow tires, the two most common choices you’ll want to consider. Our top picks were those that offered smooth, quiet rides at any speed, adept handling, plenty of grip and traction for dry and wet roads, and all-weather performance.

The only potential downside of this all-season Subaru tire is that it isn’t a true snow tire. Sure, it’s rated for wet and snowy road conditions, but it may not fully live up to the same level of traction as an actual snow tire if inches have accumulated.

The Michelin CrossClimate 2 is no slouch on the road, and it can provide top-tier all-season performance for your Forester. This tire is designed to go above and beyond your typical all-season tires, giving you increased traction, stability, and handling when you’re facing dry or wet weather. Constructed with Michelin’s special thermal adaptive tread compound, this tire can adapt as road conditions change, letting you navigate safely and securely on dry, wet, or snow-covered roads. The addition of 3D SipeLock technology also enhances tire stability and lets you retain snappy, responsive handling in any conditions. Plus, you’ll get plenty of traction and water evacuation thanks to the V-formation of the tire tread, which is optimized for better grip overall.

Just keep in mind that this all-season tire isn’t a true snow tire. That means that while it may do well in mild rain or snow, it doesn’t really match the full capability of a snow-rated tire. Additionally, some drivers note that it can produce a little noise on CUVs like the Forester, but it’s nothing too distracting.

Don’t overspend for quality tires; instead, install the Vredestein Quatrac Pro on your Subaru Forester. This capable tire is an all-season pick that’s reasonably priced and offers fantastic value in the form of great performance. It’s comfortable on the road, with solid grip and high-performance handling — and that’s on roads both dry and wet. It also offers light snow traction, giving you added versatility. This Subaru Forester tire is designed to be a one-stop tire solution in moderate climates. It’s constructed with a high-resin, high-silica tread compound with an asymmetric pattern that helps improve traction, handling, and steering precision. Large, stiff tread blocks and wide circumferential grooves, plus lateral notches, help increase your road contact too.

The only real limitation of this Subaru Forester tire is that it’s meant solely for snow, ice, and serious rain. It’s not meant to be a year-round tire, but rather one with just seasonal use.

When you’re facing winter weather, the Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 is the tire you need on your Forester. This tire is designed for improved performance and increased control in the most serious winter conditions, giving you increased road contact, handling and responsiveness, and control no matter what you’re facing. And it can help you achieve better winter safety. With 30 percent more tread block stiffness and 15 percent more block edges, this tire provides more stopping power and steering response on snow, ice, and wet roads. It’s also constructed to resist uneven treadwear for better long-term performance. Overall, this snow tire exceeds the Rubber Manufacturer Association’s requirements for severe weather conditions, giving you confidence on the road.

Our Verdict on Tires for Subaru Forester

We only came up with three tires as that’s all you really need to consider for your Forester. And when it comes to overall performance on a Subaru Forester, the Michelin CrossClimate 2

offers great all-around riding and responsiveness year-round. This tough and capable tire can adapt to changing road conditions, giving you plenty of versatility. And if you’re looking for a combination of quality, performance, and value, the Vredestein Quatrac Pro is another top choice you can try.

What to Consider When Buying Tires for Subaru Forester

Tires might look nearly identical and come in an array of the same sizes, but when you’re shopping for a new set for your Subaru Forester, you want products that perform better than the rest. Here’s what to look for, and what you can expect, while you’re shopping and comparing different tire choices.

Types of Tires for Subaru Forester

All-Season Tires

All-season tires are some of the most common you’ll find as you shop for your Forester. These tires are meant for every day, year-round use, though they perform best in sunny, dry weather to moderate rainy conditions. All-season Subaru tires offer a combination of water- and mud-evacuating grooves, grippy tread for good traction, and quiet riding. However, you won’t want to rely on this type of tire when you’re facing snow or significantly wet road conditions, as they aren’t made for these kinds of conditions.

All-Terrain Tires

If you plan to take your Forester off smooth city streets and highways, all-terrain tires may be a good fit. This type of tire is made to adapt to different kinds of terrain, allowing you to navigate rougher roads more smoothly and with increased traction. With wider tread grooves, increased stabilization, and sturdier shoulder, all-terrain tires are meant to handle the unpredictable. However, like all-season tires, they aren’t necessarily designed for all types of weather, though they do offer good road contact.

Snow or Winter Tires

When you live in a region that sees some serious winter weather, including snowfall, icy roads, and frequent rain, snow tires or winter tires are a good option. You can swap out your all-season or all-terrain tires ahead of winter’s arrival, and you’ll get increased traction, handling in wintry weather, and better evacuation with tread and grooves that are specifically designed for everything from slush to mud to water. Snow tires can up your Forester’s handling when the weather is unpredictable or more dangerous.

Tires for Subaru Forester Pricing

Getting your hands on new Forester tires doesn’t have to be exceptionally expensive; you can find single tires priced at just $99. However, the more rugged or specialized you need your tires to be, the more you’ll spend. All-terrain or winter snow tires, for example, can run more expensive and cost more than $200 per tire.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: How long should tires last on a Subaru Forester?

A: Your tires’ lifespan will depend on the exact make and model you install on your CUV, as well as your driving habits. Different tires offer different treadwear warranties and mileage lifespans, but in general, Forester owners are due to replace their tires between 20,000 and 35,000 miles on average.

Q: What tires are standard on Subaru Forester?

A: On the base model Subaru Forester (and the next-highest trim, Premium), you’ll get a set of 225/60 R17 99H all-season tires.

Q: How much does it cost to replace Subaru tires?

A: You can find new tires priced anywhere from $99 to $200 (or more) per tire, depending on how rugged and premium the tires you choose are. That means replacing all four of your Subaru’s tires can cost anywhere from $400 to $800 in total (minus any installation costs, that is).