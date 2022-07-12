Don’t Miss Noco’s Excellent Amazon Prime Day Sale
The best jump-starters and battery maintainers are marked down today.
Noco has been in the battery maintenance business since 1914, since Joseph Henry Nook started the company in Cleveland, Ohio. If you haven't heard of Noco yet, now is the time to get acquainted. Its jump-starters and trickle chargers are a favorite at The Drive for their reliability, power efficiency, and solid tech in compact packages. Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect time to check them out for yourself at a discount.
- Noco Genius1, 6- and 12-Volt Portable Automotive Car Battery Charger (48 percent off)
- Noco Genius2X2 Two-Bank 6- and 12-Volt Battery Charger (20 percent off)
- Noco Genius2X4, Four-Bank 6- and 12-Volt Automotive Car Battery Charger (12 percent off)
- Noco GeniusPro25, 25-Amp Professional Battery Charger (53 percent off)
- Noco GeniusPro50, 50-Amp Professional Battery Charger (28 percent off)
- Noco Boost HD GB70 2,000-Amp 12-Volt Jump-Starter Box (47 percent off)
- Noco Boost Max GB250 5,250-Amp 12-Volt Jump-Starter Box (36 percent off)
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp 12-Volt Jump-Starter Box (45 percent off)
- Noco Boost X GBX155 4,250-Amp Jump-Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack (31 percent off)
- Noco Boost X GBX45 1,250-Amp Jump-Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack, USB-C Powerbank Charger (30 percent off)
