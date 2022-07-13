These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Killer Prime Day Splurges

We've all been at the mercy of a regular floor jack. They're great tools, but they require time, effort, and can be an absolute pain to maneuver into the right position. And that all takes up valuable knuckle-busting. That's not the case with these QuickJack car lifts. These handy machines make lifting a car in a space not designed for a full-size lift a breeze. And they're on sale! Get yourself one and never get on the floor again to make sure you're on the jack point and not the frame or door panel.