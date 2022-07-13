The War Zone
These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Killer Prime Day Splurges

Jul 13, 2022
These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Killer Prime Day Splurges
We've all been at the mercy of a regular floor jack. They're great tools, but they require time, effort, and can be an absolute pain to maneuver into the right position. And that all takes up valuable knuckle-busting. That's not the case with these QuickJack car lifts. These handy machines make lifting a car in a space not designed for a full-size lift a breeze. And they're on sale! Get yourself one and never get on the floor again to make sure you're on the jack point and not the frame or door panel.

