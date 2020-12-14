13 Essential Tools and Gear for Your Winter Car Kit 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. As the season turns from a brisk, beautifully multi-colored fall to the frosty snowmageddon embrace of winter, your car can quickly become a wheeled version of Antarctica’s McMurdo—locked in battle with arctic blasts and shape-shifting aliens. Yet, due to the absurd conclusion we’d burn the house down, military-grade flamethrowers unfortunately aren’t featured in too many Black Friday deals or recommended to keep in your trunk for cleaning off your car’s windshield. Lame! Though our Kurt Russell cosplay remains thwarted by the so-called federal government, there are other items The Drive’s ice-bearded editors would recommend to keep in your car for when barometers fall sharply and E.T. ain’t the extraterrestrial knocking on your frozen car door. To get you out of a snowbank, and to keep you from becoming the host to a spider-like Martian, we’ve put together a list of the 13 essential tools, gear, and car parts you absolutely need for when the winds howl, snow blankets the ground, and the green lights illuminate the horizon. “Now [we’re] gonna show you what [we] already know.” What You Need On or In Your Car Get these!

Vredestein Winter tires are a must.

1. Winter Tires Winter tires are the most important piece of kit you could do for yourself and your ride. These aren’t all-season, nor four-season tires, winter tires are explicitly designed to deliver the most winter performance apart from studded rally tires. They won’t make you stop much faster, but a set like Vredestein’s Wintrac Pros or Bridgestone Blizzaks will give you far more traction to get up and get going, as well as make it around corners. Get a set!

MAXTRAX Don't get stuck again.

2. MaxTrax There are, however, incidents where even winter tires won’t get you unstuck. In those cases, you’ll want a set of MaxTrax, or MaxTrax-like, extraction devices. These are meant to slot ahead of your driven wheels and give you the traction to break free of your stuck snowy confines. In a pinch, kitty litter will also work, but MaxTrax is our go-to for the situation.

Depositphotos Get you a good one.

3. Tow Strap There are times when a tow truck isn’t available, either because you’re out in the sticks or due to a thousand other motorists being equally beached. At that point, you’re waiting and relying on the kindness of strangers, and for the latter to work, you’ll need a tow strap. Like most of this list, a tow strap, such as a Rhino USA recovery strap, doesn’t take up too much of your trunk space and is essential to getting you back on your way.

Jonathon Klein A simple lighter.

4. A Lighter Have an old car with—gasp—external physical door locks? And after a particularly rainy, cold night or ice storm, you’ve found your door locks frozen shut? Never fear, The Drive’s got the perfect hack: a lighter. Water can penetrate door locks in older cars and can seal the tumbler shut. By placing a lighter like a Zippo up against the keyhole and letting the flame sit on the metal tumbler for 30-45 seconds, the water will melt and you’ll be back in the car! Just don’t melt your paint...

AP Images A firefighter throwing a flare.

5. Road Flares Road flares should be in every car, full stop. They’re brighter than the physical road caution signs, and can be used to flag down motorists for assistance.

Depositphotos Cozy.

6. Extra Frickin’ Socks Uncle Jonathon has a quick tale for ye children, so gather ‘round: Once upon a time, a friend got stuck in a snowbank. and Unenthused and unprepared, he had to get out of the car and help push while wearing ankle socks. The friend then had to humbly go to work with his feet soaking wet for the remainder of the day. Yuck. An extra pair of wool winter socks from Carhartt or Realtree is beyond easy to just toss into the car and forget about until you absolutely need them. Do it and ensure your tootsies stay warm and cozy!

Depositphotos Hand warmers slipping into a glove.

7. Hand Warmers Your fingers and hands control your car and keep you on the road, having them Encino Manned ain’t gonna help in that regard. Most hand warmers, such as HotHands, are little packets of chemicals that produce exothermic reactions, which safely heat up your hands. There are other electronic ones, too, that work like a heated steering wheel. Zippo also offers a refillable hand warmer.

Jonathon Klein The author's own Danner Mountain 600 boots.

8. Boots You may think you’re just going from your warm garage to your work’s warm garage, but what happens when everything goes FUBAR? Having a solid pair of winter boots with good insulation, such as the author’s favorite pair of Danner Mountain 600s, at the ready whenever you hop into the car is called good foresight.

Kosin Survival of the fittest.

9. Kosin Survival Kit Our friends at Task & Purpose heartily recommend the Kosin Survival Kit, saying, “If you’re looking for a small survival kit with a few roadside tools, the Kosin survival kit is the one to have. This kit sets itself apart with two screwdrivers and a steel multitool that combines a cutting edge, saw blade, can opener, bottle opener, ruler, and multiple wrench sizes. That’s in addition to tools you’ll need in remote environments like a wire saw, compass, thermal blanket, fire starter, and a pocket knife. Basic wound care items are also provided. The 18-piece kit comes in a hard plastic waterproof case. This is more durable, but less portable than other compact kits, so it’s best suited to vehicles.” The price is also hard to pass up.

Depositphotos Scrapey, scrapey.

10. Ice Scraper I mean, come on. Just get one.

Energizer Energizer Flashlight

11. Energizer Flashlight There’s always a use for a flashlight in your car. Whether that’s finding a lost pacifier for a screaming toddler, finding that lost french fry, searching for problems in your engine bay, or flagging down a helpful motorist, it’s always useful to have on hand. A flashlight, especially a powerful one such as this Energizer flashlight, is one of the most essential tools you can keep in your car. Do it, because your phone flashlight doesn’t count when your battery is never charged! To protect from failed batteries, find a flashlight that can recharge itself.

Swiss Safe Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Safety Hammer

12. Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Safety Hammer Car glass isn’t like your average house glass. It’s thicker, and if you’ve ever thrown something at it at a junkyard (who hasn’t?!), you know it’s far harder to break. Doing so requires a ton of effort when the situation arises, but it doesn’t have to. With a safety hammer or glass breaker tool such as the one by Swiss Safe, it takes all the effort out and only requires a light swing to shatter your impediment.

Swiss Safe Swiss Safe First Aid Kit