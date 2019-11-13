Best Amp Wiring Kits: Improve Your Car’s Audio Quality

Tips

Always check the gauge measurement on your amp wiring kit. While there are a variety of widths, a safe starting point is an eight-gauge kit. Also note that some companies claim that the wires are a specific gauge when in reality, the size is significantly smaller but wrapped in insulation to give the illusion of being bigger.

Fuse holders are critical components for any amp wiring kit. For the best results, look for kits that include either ANL or AGU fuse holders. These options are easier to install and also feature indicators for a blown fuse.

Cheaper is not always better, especially with an amp wiring kit. Invest in a kit with quality components that have longevity and are sturdily built.

FAQs

Q: What tools should be included in a good amp wiring kit?

A: Look for amp wiring kits that include all the necessary tools to complete your installation job. In particular, they should feature the following items: quality RCA cables that are at least 16 feet long, a positive wire that is at least 18 feet long, speaker wire, ground wire, a remote wire, crimp ring terminals, a fuse holder and fuse, and zip ties.

Q: Should I pick copper or copper-coated wires in an amp wiring kit?

A: While copper wires are more expensive than copper-coated options, they’re usually a higher quality option because of their conductivity and strength. Copper-coated wires are made with aluminum and are considerably cheaper than copper wires. However, if you do your research, you can find copper-coated wires that are just as conductive as copper wires. Ultimately, the choice between copper versus copper-coated may come down to your budget.

Q: How do I know which size amp wiring kit to buy?

A: This depends on the wattage (RMS rating) of your sound system. The following outlines the size guidelines:

0/1 AWG for 1000 watts or more

4 AWG for 400 to 1000 watts

8 AWG for 200 to 400 watts

10 AWG for 100 to 200 watts

Final Thoughts

If only the best will do for your car’s sound system, we recommend focusing on our best overall option, the Rockford 4 Awg Complete Installation Kit.

If this is your first time attempting to install your car’s sound system, you can’t go wrong with our best value selection, the BOSS Audio Systems KIT10 4 Gauge Amplifier Installation Wiring Kit.